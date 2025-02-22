“Israel” Martyrs Two Palestinian Teens in West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian officials announced that "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] two Palestinian teenagers during two separate raids in the occupied West Bank.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that the IOF opened live fire at Ayman Nassar al-Haymouni, 13, on Friday night, while he was visiting relatives in the Jabal Jawhar area, south of al-Khalil, striking him in the chest.

He was rushed by the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] medics to Mohammad Ali al-Mohtaseb Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

Separately, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that another 13-year-old teen, Rimas Omar al-Amori, succumbed to critical injuries after being shot by the IOF’s gunfire.

Witnesses said she was shot and martyred in front of her family's home, while the IOF were stationed nearby.

The deadly incidents come as the IOF has been conducting offensives in northern West Bank refugee camps, particularly in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas, for the second consecutive month.

Earlier on Friday, "Israeli" prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by soldiers, entered a Palestinian home in the Tulkarm refugee camp, just hours after a similar visit by the IOF minister Israel Katz.

Netanyahu also ordered the IOF to step up attacks in the West Bank, following a series of explosions that struck buses in "Bat Yam" and "Holon", near "Tel Aviv", the previous day.

Meanwhile, Tulkarm Governor Abdullah Kmeil said “Israeli” plans to intensify attacks in the region and surrounding refugee camps in the occupied West Bank are evidence of the occupying “Tel Aviv” entity’s “genocidal intent.”

WAFA news agency, quoting Kmeil as saying, reported that the recent statements by “Israel” concerning their intention to massively increase the IOF presence in the Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps would result in more extrajudicial killings, demolitions of homes, and the forcible displacement of the Palestinian population.

The senior Palestinian official called on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, who have already endured 26 days of military offensives.