Iran Army Kicks Off Massive Zolfaqar 1403 Joint Drills

By Staff, Agencies

Iran staged on Saturday morning the massive Zolfaqar 1403 joint drills, taking place across the southern and southeastern regions, extending into the Sea of Oman.

Organized under the theme "Stable Security Under the Shadow of Self-Reliance, Unity, and Power," the exercise will test an array of military capabilities.

The drills send a clear message that Iran can secure its region without foreign intervention.

Amid evolving warfare where cyber operations, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems are game changers, Iran is integrating advanced technologies with traditional military might. This comprehensive exercise is part of an annual series that not only refines tactical coordination but also reaffirms the nation’s strategic autonomy in a volatile region.

