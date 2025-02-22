Arab Leaders Meet in KSA to Counter Trump’s Gaza Scheme

By Staff, Agencies

Arab leaders gathered in Riyadh on Friday to formulate a comprehensive strategy for Gaza's reconstruction, opposing Donald Trump's proposal for the US to take control of Gaza while displacing its Palestinian residents to Egypt and Jordan.

The controversial plan, which suggests displacing over two million Gaza residents, has been met with unified Arab resistance, although disagreements persist over who should govern Gaza and how to secure the estimated $53 billion needed for rebuilding.

A photograph aired on Saudi state television showed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman alongside leaders from Gulf Arab nations, Egypt, and Jordan. A Saudi government source informed AFP that the meeting concluded without an official statement, but discussions centered on developing an alternative reconstruction plan to counter Trump's initiative.

The Palestinian Authority was expected to participate in the discussions; however, they did not attend the meeting in Riyadh, likely due to differences in approach toward the Palestinian cause.

The Riyadh meeting sets the stage for further discussions at the emergency Arab League summit scheduled in Egypt on March 4.

The proposed Egyptian plan for Gaza's reconstruction, as outlined by former Egyptian diplomat Mohamed Hegazy, is structured into three phases:

Phase 1: The first phase is projected to last six months, focusing on immediate recovery efforts, including the removal of debris from war-damaged areas. This phase aims to create a safer environment to facilitate the return of displaced residents and prepare the groundwork for subsequent reconstruction activities. The early recovery efforts will also involve restoring basic utilities such as water, electricity, and sanitation, which are essential for stabilizing daily life in Gaza.

Phase 2: The second phase involves organizing an international conference that brings together key stakeholders, including international donors, humanitarian organizations, and reconstruction experts. During this conference, detailed plans for infrastructure restoration and urban development will be outlined, including the rebuilding of schools, hospitals, and public facilities. This phase is crucial for establishing a coordinated and transparent framework for reconstruction, ensuring accountability and efficient allocation of resources. The international community’s involvement is expected to bolster financial commitments and technical expertise needed for large-scale rebuilding.

Phase 3: The final phase centers on providing permanent housing solutions and essential public services, including healthcare and education. This phase also seeks to initiate a political track aimed at implementing a so-called "two-state" solution.

The financing of this comprehensive plan remains a significant challenge, with ongoing discussions on securing funding from Gulf nations. The official Saudi Press Agency said that the decisions made at this "unofficial fraternal meeting" will be further discussed at the Arab League emergency summit on March 4 in Egypt.

The summit will provide a platform to consolidate Arab positions on Gaza's future while continuing to oppose Trump's proposed plan.