Prominent Journalists, Figures Flock to Beirut for Sayyed Nasrallah’s Funeral

By Staff, Agencies

A large gathering of journalists, activists, and social media influencers has converged on Beirut for the funeral of the Greatest Martyr Leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the assassinated leader of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement which is set for Sunday at 1:00 PM local time.

Following the tragic assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah on September 27, 2024, by "Israeli" airstrikes using American-made bunker buster bombs, the outpouring of condolences on social media highlighted the immense influence Nasrallah held far beyond Lebanon’s borders.

Now, more than five months after the attack, Beirut’s airport and streets are seeing a steady stream of people, many waving Hezbollah flags and carrying images of Sayyed Nasrallah as they gather to honor him.

Known for his role in leading Hezbollah’s resistance during the 2006 war with "Israel", Sayyed Nasrallah became a symbol of defiance, and his legacy is honored by his supporters from across the region.

As activists and influencers arrive in the Lebanese capital, social media is abuzz with photos of their journey, building anticipation for the Sunday funeral that promises to be a poignant and lasting tribute to Sayyed Nasrallah’s legacy.

Tara Reynor O’Grady, President of No Peace Without Justice, is among those documenting the impact of the attack.

She filmed the site where Sayyed Nasrallah was martyred and the destruction caused by the "Israeli" bombing, sharing her experience on X.

“In Lebanon this week to document the destruction, and to lend solidarity to the people who have been internally displaced as they return to their villages,” she wrote.

She added, “One of these above sites is where Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred, with the evident use of penetrative missiles.”

An X user named Sarah shared an image of the widespread destruction caused by "Israeli" airstrikes, with a large portrait of Nasrallah hanging from a nearby building.

She wrote, "We are in Lebanon!!! To pay our respects to the hero Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah."

Well-known Brazilian journalist and geopolitical analyst, and columnist at The Cradle, Pepe Escobar, shared a photo that spoke volumes.

The image showed three buildings in southern Beirut, each adorned with a portrait of Nasrallah—serving as a poignant symbol of the martyred Hezbollah leader’s lasting legacy.

He captioned the photo, “Southern Beirut. Nasrallah Row.”

Meanwhile, X user Ali posted an image that further reinforced the solidarity surrounding Sayyed Nasrallah's martyrdom.

The image showed Mandla Mandela, the grandson of South African anti-apartheid activist and former president Nelson Mandela, wearing a kefiyeh in Lebanon.

Ali wrote, “Nelson Mandela's grandson in Lebanon to attend the funeral of the martyr leader of the resistance.”

Among the many tributes surfacing on social media, one post by journalist and analyst Wessam Bahrani caught the attention of many.

Bahrani shared photos of himself standing among Hezbollah resistance fighters, all with their faces covered.

In one of the photos, Bahrani raised his finger in a gesture reminiscent of Nasrallah during his iconic speeches.

He captioned the image, “Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force meticulously prepares for the grand funeral of martyr Sayyed Nasrallah this Sunday.”

American political commentator and influencer Jackson Hinkle also made his presence known in Beirut, generating considerable discussion among social media users.

He shared a photo of himself standing at the site where Nasrallah was assassinated, writing, "The site of the assassination of the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. We should spend our taxes on fixing America, not 'Israeli' terrorism," criticizing US taxpayer funds spent on the "Israeli" entity's acts of aggression in the West Asia.

X user Ahmed Hassan shared his thoughts on Lebanon, noting that his love for the country was initially rooted in his admiration for Sayyed Nasrallah and Hezbollah.

He wrote, "I used to love Lebanon because of Sayyed Hassan and Hezbollah. Now I love it also because of the beauty I saw in it."

Haz Al-Din, the Executive Chairman of the American Communist Party, also announced his arrival in Lebanon, sharing a photo of himself alongside Hinkle.

He expressed that he had traveled to Beirut to pay his respects to Nasrallah, stating, “I have traveled to Lebanon to pay my respects to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, hero of revolutionary forces and freedom-loving peoples worldwide…As the world prepares to enter a new stage of revolutionary struggle, his spirit will be more alive than ever.”

International journalist and geopolitical analyst Fiorella Isabel, like many others in Lebanon, shared images of the destruction caused by the IOF.

She also announced her presence at the upcoming funeral procession, writing, “I’m in Lebanon for the funeral of General Hassan Nasrallah, which hundreds of thousands are expected to attend.”

She described a scene in the southern area of Al-Aadaissah, saying, “This is south in Al-Aadaissah or Odaisseh, where 'Israel' brutally targeted residential homes. Finally, people are returning and attempting to rebuild. More to come.”

David Miller, producer and co-host of Press TV’s Palestine Declassified show, also made his presence known in Lebanon for the first time in over a decade.

He shared multiple images on his X account, depicting advertisements and roadside posters commemorating martyrs, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his close confidante, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, who was assassinated by "Israel".

Miller also shared a billboard featuring Hezbollah martyrs, including Fouad Shokor, Ali Karaki, and Ibrahim Akil.