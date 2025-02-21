White House Rebukes Zelensky’s ‘Insults’ Towards Trump

By Staff, Agencies

The White House condemned Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s “unacceptable” insults directed at US President Donald Trump.

During a press briefing on Thursday, US so-called National Security Adviser Mike Waltz explained the frustration in Washington with Kiev’s recent rhetoric.

Tensions between the US and Ukraine escalated this week after Zelensky criticized Trump for breaking the period of diplomatic non-engagement with Russia. He insisted on a seat at the negotiating table regarding the Ukraine conflict and declined to sign a minerals’ deal that Trump sought to finalize to recoup US taxpayer money given to Kiev.

Trump responded by labeling Zelensky a “dictator without an election” and warned that time is running out for him to adapt to changes in US policy toward Ukraine.

Waltz conveyed Trump’s disappointment, saying Zelensky’s words and actions show a lack of appreciation for American support.

“Some of the rhetoric coming out of Kiev and, frankly, insults to President Trump were unacceptable,” Waltz remarked.

The rejected deal represented a “historic opportunity” for Ukraine to strengthen its economy while repaying the US for its assistance. Zelensky had the chance to engage in “constructive conversations” about the proposal but chose instead to issue public statements that were “incredibly unfortunate,” he added.

Waltz described the situation as “ridiculous,” adding that those in Washington who previously demanded a ceasefire in Gaza are now “suddenly aghast” that Trump is advocating for the same approach in the Ukraine conflict.

In the same context, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kiev last week but was unable to finalize a minerals agreement, which Trump views as a breach of Zelensky’s commitments.

The US president expressed dissatisfaction with how the Ukrainians treated Bessent, who made a perilous train journey to reach the Ukrainian capital.

Meanwhile, Trump’s government efficiency czar, Elon Musk, disputed claims of widespread domestic support for Zelensky, arguing that they are based on a “Zelensky-controlled poll about his OWN approval [which is] not credible.” Trump has said Zelensky’s approval rating is just 4% according to “real Ukrainian polls.”