Loyal to the Pledge

Trump Threatened BRICS with 150% Tariffs

folder_openUnited States access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

 US President Donald Trump said that he warned BRICS countries he would impose 150% tariffs for any attempt to create an alternative to the US dollar.

"You know, the BRICS states were trying to destroy our dollar, they wanted to create a new currency," he said on Thursday when addressing the Republican Governors Association in Washington.

Trump also suggested that BRICS countries may have wanted to use the Chinese yuan, TASS reported.

He went on to say, "So, when I came in, the first thing I said is 'any BRICS state that even mentions the destruction of the dollar will be charged a 150% tariff.'"

"We don’t want your goods," Trump added.

In parallel, the US president concluded that he has not heard anything from BRICS after these threats. "We haven’t heard from the BRICS states lately," he claimed.

Trump said earlier that he would impose 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries should they set up their own currency or give up the dollar.

According to him, any country that tries to replace the dollar to conduct international trade will say "goodbye to America."

Al-Qassam Brigades military spokesman Abu Obeida: Al-Qassam will release tomorrow Elia Maimon Yitzhak Cohen, Omer Shem Tov, Omer Finkert, Tal Shoham, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayyed
Hamas: We have no interest in not complying or keeping any bodies.