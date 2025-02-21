Please Wait...

IOF Detain University Students in Ramallah as Aggression on West Bank Continues

By Staff, Agencies

As the war on the West Bank rages, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] continue to detain Palestinians, particularly Palestinian youth and liberated detainees.

The IOF detained liberated detainees Saleh Abu Zeid and Amro Abu Zeid, while they were in the al-Masayef neighborhood in Ramallah, as well as Iyad Abu Shamleh, from the town of Sarda in Ramallah. All three Palestinians are students at Birzeit University.

The IOF also raided the Jalazone refugee camp and arrested Jihad Musbah. 

Medical sources further reported that Ahmed Awad, a Palestinian professor, succumbed to his wounds after an occupation vehicle rammed into his car in Tulkarm on Wednesday.

This comes after the “Israel” launched an extensive security operation after multiple explosive devices were discovered in buses across different locations, sparking panic in “Tel Aviv” and surrounding areas, media reports revealed.

According to the "Israeli" police, no injuries were reported due to the explosions. “There is a state of panic in ‘Tel Aviv’,” the police stated, adding that all buses were halted for inspection.

The situation prompted immediate measures, including a directive from so-called Transportation Minister Miri Regev to halt all train services in "Bat Yam".

Moreover, the "Israeli" Army Radio also instructed all bus drivers in the area to stop their vehicles, open the doors, and conduct security checks.

