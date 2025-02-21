Pezeshkian: Iran Will Negotiate but Not at Any Cost

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that his country has repeatedly announced that it seeks dialogue but will not hold negotiations “at any cost”.

"It is not acceptable to impose sanctions and say that you should have no missiles or weapons, and then talk about negotiations again,” Pezeshkian said in a meeting with the intellectuals of Tehran Province on Thursday.

He further added that “Negotiations must be conducted with dignity,” reiterating that Iran will never accept bullying and will make concessions for the sake of talks.

"If they come with dignity, we will negotiate, but we will not yield to coercion ... from the beginning, we have declared that we seek dialogue and negotiation, but not at any cost," he said.

US President Donald Trump, who walked out of a multiparty and UN-endorsed nuclear agreement between Iran and others in 2018, restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran earlier this month; while saying he was open to a deal with Iran.

"He thinks that if he comes and threatens us, we will back down tomorrow and say, 'Alright, we accept whatever you say.' We are human beings with dignity. If they come with dignity, we will have a dialogue, but we are not going to yield to coercion," Pezeshkian said, referring to his American counterpart.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian pointed to the “Israeli” entity’s crimes in Gaza and Lebanon and said, “No awakened conscience will accept the moves taken by the criminal ‘Israel’ against the defenseless people in Gaza, Lebanon, and Palestine.”

He added that the United States and Europe not only supported the “Israeli” entity’s “brutality” but gave bombs and weapons to it.

"If one billion Muslims in the region were united as brothers, the genocidal Zionist entity, with a population of two million, would not be able to create such a situation for Muslims,” the Iranian president pointed out.

He slammed plots to provoke ethnic and religious division among regional nations and said no country holds the child-killing “Israeli” entity’s accountable for its crimes due to the US support for it.

He emphasized that Iran would never be afraid of the US and “Israel” and expressed confidence that the country would be able to solve problems.