Deep State Critic Confirmed As FBI Director

By Staff, Agencies

The US Senate voted 51 to 49 to confirm Kash Patel, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, to serve as the next FBI director. Republicans Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski joined with Democrats in opposition to his candidacy.

Patel wrote on X after the vote, “My mission as Director is clear: let good cops be cops – and rebuild trust in the FBI.”

“Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of,” he added.

“And to those who seek to harm Americans – consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.”

Trump described Patel as an “‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending justice, and protecting the American people.” The former public defender and federal prosecutor has been a staunch supporter of Trump’s promise to crack down on organized crime, terrorism, and illegal immigration, as well as his push to rid government agencies of diversity, equity, and inclusion [DEI] programs.

In his memoirs, Patel advocated restrictions on the FBI’s authority and rallied against “government tyranny” within the bureau. He also criticized “the deep state [which] is continuing to weaponize the power of the state against internal dissidents.”

These comments prompted the Democrats to label Patel a radical, with Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin calling him “an extreme MAGA loyalist who would make our country less safe.”

At his confirmation hearing, Patel denied compiling “an enemies list” of government officials and said that, under his leadership, the FBI would not take “retributive actions” against his or Trump’s opponents. “There will be no politicization at the FBI,” he said.