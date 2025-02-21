Hamas Accuses Netanyahu of Stalling 2nd Phase of Ceasefire Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou announced that the second phase of the ceasefire agreement has "not practically begun", despite Hamas being "ready to engage in them as stipulated in the agreement."

Al-Qanou stated that "Netanyahu is procrastinating regarding the second phase," suggesting a deliberate attempt by "Israel's" leadership to delay progress.

The accusations come just a day after "Israel" set strict and unreasonable conditions for the second phase of the ceasefire.

According to "Israel's" Public Broadcasting Corporation [IPBC], "Israel" will begin negotiations with the following demands:

Complete disarmament of Gaza, including the removal of all weaponry. Exclusion of Hamas from governance, aiming to neutralize Palestinian resistance. Release of all "Israeli" captives in one exchange, without guarantees for the rights of Palestinian captives.

This comes as “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced on Tuesday that talks on the second phase would begin this week. However, conflicting reports later emerged on the matter, reflecting political divisions within the "Israeli" leadership.

Despite the ceasefire, "Israel" continues to violate the truce with ongoing airstrikes and aggression in Gaza. Earlier today, an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a gathering of Palestinians east of the southern city of Rafah, killing at least one and injuring several others.

Hamas remains firm in its stance, refusing to compromise on Palestinian sovereignty and resistance against "Israeli" occupation. Senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu reiterated Hamas' willingness to release all remaining captives in a single exchange during the second phase but warned against “Israeli” political games aimed at weakening Palestinian unity.