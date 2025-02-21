Iran’s Salami: US, ‘Israel’ Attempts to Harm Resistance Doomed to Failure

By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Major General Hossein Salami said the US and the Zionist entity’s attempts to harm the resistance front will definitely end up with failure.

In a meeting with Secretary General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Al-Nakhalah, held in Tehran on, the IRG commander praised the Palestinian resistance front and the people of Gaza for their victory against the Zionist entity.

Salami further affirmed that the “Israeli” entity and the US will certainly suffer a defeat at the end even though they may win some victories.

“The Zionist entity and the US are on the road to defeat and erosion,” Salami said, adding, “Tactical victories might be shaped, but there will be no strategic victory [for the US and ‘Israel’.”

He said the developments in Gaza, Yemen and Lebanon indicated the reality about the Zionist entity and the US’ failure.

The commander noted that “Israel” entity cannot exist without supports from the US, adding, “The US itself is on the decline. These are the realities on the ground and part of the future.”