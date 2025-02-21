“Israel” Lives The Horror: Multiple Bus Explosions Rock ‘Tel Aviv’

By Staff, Agencies

Multiple bus explosions have rocked “Bat Yam” near “Tel Aviv”, instilling fear in settlers and bringing the city to a halt.

“Israeli” police said that explosions rocked several buses in “Bat Yam” on Thursday evening.

At least, three empty buses burned after explosive devices planted on them went off. The explosive devices reportedly weighed five kilograms each.

Two more unexploded devices were discovered on other buses, with Israeli media claiming that they were set to detonate the following morning.

Another suspected explosive device was found at “Tel Aviv” light rail station.

The entity has ordered the suspension of bus and train traffic, calling on all bus drivers to stop driving throughout the occupied territories and undergo a comprehensive check.

"Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," the police said in a statement.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," it added.

“Israeli” officials said there are suspicions that the bus explosion attacks are linked to Tulkarem in the occupied West Bank.

“Israeli” media reports said that the explosive devices that exploded on the buses weighed 5 kilograms each, and one of them had the words "Revenge for Tulkarem camp" written on it.

The second explosion occurred in a parking lot 400 meters from the first site while the third explosion occurred 4 kilometers away from the previous two sites.

The explosive devices found south of “Tel Aviv” were planned to explode simultaneously tomorrow morning, according to Israeli media.

“Israeli” media reports said all five explosive devices were intended to detonate simultaneously. Only three of them exploded.

Channel 12 reported that the blasts were meant to be a “strategic terrorist attack.”

The "Times of Israel" quoted “Tel Aviv” District police chief Haim Sargarof as saying that the devices were identical, had timers and appeared to be makeshift.

The so-called Public Transit Authority was instructed to stop and check all buses, trains and light rail trains.

The Tulkarem Brigade said in a statement that the revenge of the martyrs will not be forgotten as long as the occupier is present on our lands.

“It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom,” it added.

Tzvika Brot, the mayor of “Bat Yam”, said in a video that the explosions occurred on two buses in two different parking lots.

"There are no injured in these incidents," Brot said, adding that the causes of the explosions were still unclear.

Television footage aired by some “Israeli” networks showed a completely burnt-out bus, while another was on fire.

“Israeli” war minister Israel Katz has ordered the occupation army to “intensify operations” in the occupied West Bank following bus bombings.

“I have instructed the ‘Israel’ army forces to increase the intensity of activities to thwart terrorism in the Tulkarem refugee camp and the refugee camps in Judea and Samaria in general,” Katz said, referring to the occupied West Bank.