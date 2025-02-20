“Israeli” Settlers Refuse to Return to “Metula”, 70% of Residences Destroyed

By Staff, Agencies

Yair Kraus, the northern correspondent for the "Israeli" newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth [YA], reported that settlers in the “Metula” settlement have filed a petition with the so-called "Supreme Court" on Wednesday.

They are seeking a conditional order and an urgent hearing to challenge the decision allowing their return, demanding that “Metula” be excluded from the directive.

Kraus stated that the settlement council, led by David Azoulay, argued in its petition that the entity’s refusal to exempt “Metula: from the return decision had led to a “completely unreasonable” outcome.

The petition emphasized that residents would be forced to abandon their current residences, workplaces and schools to return immediately, despite 70% of the settlement's residences being damaged and “Metula” being unprepared to accommodate them. It also highlighted the ongoing significant security risks in the area.

According to the newspaper, the settlers criticized the entity's decision to mandate their return despite the widespread destruction of settlement units and public infrastructure. They even urged “Supreme Court” justices to visit “Metula”, assess the situation firsthand and recognize that the decision is unreasonable, as the settlement is currently unfit for habitation.

Kraus confirmed that “Metula” was targeted by more than 2,200 rockets, mortars and missiles during the war. In their petition, the local council highlighted the dire conditions, emphasizing that most residents lack shelter, fortified rooms or any form of protection.

He also noted that large parts of the settlement were destroyed during the war, educational institutions were unfit to accommodate students and healthcare facilities remained closed.

“‘Israel’ Hayom” also acknowledged that the “Israeli” entity faces a real dilemma in returning settlers to northern settlements. It noted that the main issue is the lack of a sense of security, as their consciousness remains "seared by the bitter memory of the war," leaving them fearful that history could repeat itself.

According to the daily, the settlers of the north are facing fundamental issues beyond the security dilemma – the widespread destruction of their settlements. Additionally, economic and social challenges hindered the return to normal life, especially due to what is described as "negative migrations" and the disruptions to the "educational process."

David Azulai, head of the Metula settlement council, criticized “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for neglecting the concerns of northern settlers. "He doesn’t come to us, he doesn’t talk to us. The cabinet doesn’t talk to us, and the IOF communicates with us only minimally," Azulai said.

Speaking to Channel 12, Azulai warned of potential escalations, stating, "No one is deceiving us; October 7 in the north will happen at a time of Hezbollah’s choosing."

Azulai pointed to ongoing security threats, particularly from anti-tank missiles, which he stressed the “Israeli” occupation forces have yet to neutralize.