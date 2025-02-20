IRG Cmdr: If Enemy Makes Any Mistake, ‘Israel’s’ Peace Will Be at Risk

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri warned that any threat to Iran’s security would have dire consequences for the "Israeli" entity and those potentially supporting its likely further acts of military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

“Our Armed Forces are at the peak of their readiness,” said Bagheri on Wednesday.

“If the enemy makes any mistake, the Zionist entity's peace and that of those involved in its arming and operational planning will be at risk,” he added, speaking on the sidelines of the final phase of the Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] 19 military drills by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG]’s Ground Forces.

Bagheri stressed that Iran's air defense system was in top form, with any minor damage that had been afflicted to it in the past, swiftly repaired.

“Iran's military forces are fully prepared for offensive operations, and missile production is progressing at high volume and quality without interruption,” the commander noted.

Bagheri also highlighted Iran’s advancements in drone technology, saying, “We have made extensive plans for deployment of microdrones and loitering drones in various military units,” he said.

“Mass deployment of these UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] in both the IRG Ground Forces and the Army is underway, and we will continue to equip other units based on operational needs.”

The commander’s remarks also followed a high-ranking IRG commander’s announcing that a third retaliatory military operation against the "Israeli" entity would be carried out “soon.”

In the same context, Commander of the Corps’ Aerospace Division, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Tuesday, Iran “must be ready for war, so that there is no war."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri condemned the United States continued military and logistical support for the "Israeli" entity, particularly in light of the latter’s ongoing aggression against Palestinians.

“The criminal American support for the usurping, child-killing Zionist entity is nothing new,” he stated, adding, "US support for “Israeli” genocide exposes Washington’s sinister nature."