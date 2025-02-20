Rights Group: ’Israeli’ Drones Used to Terrorize Gazans, Threaten ‘Second, Third Nakba’

By Staff, Agencies

The "Israeli" entity has intensified its use of drones as a psychological weapon to instill fear among Palestinians in Gaza, pressuring them to accept the US-"Israeli" plan for forced displacement, a human rights organization has warned.

The Geneva-based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, in a video posted on X, documented alarming cases of "Israeli" quadcopter drones broadcasting recorded threats to civilians, warning of further displacement and destruction.

One particularly chilling message relayed by the drones stated, “If you do not wake up from slumber, they will bring a second and third Nakba upon you,” followed by the sound of an ambulance siren.

The Nakba, or Catastrophe, refers to the ethnic cleansing of 800,000 Palestinians when the "Israeli" entity was established in 1948. Since then, approximately 530 Palestinian towns and villages have been erased by the entity’s brutal policies.

This form of psychological warfare is not new; it is part of a continued strategy throughout the 16-month war, during which the "Israeli" entity has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The "Israeli" army deploys remotely controlled quadcopter drones for various purposes, including espionage, surveillance, issuing displacement orders, terrorizing civilians with loud noises, and—most dangerously—targeted killings.

The situation escalated in April 2024 at the Nuseirat refugee camp, where residents reported drones broadcasting the sounds of crying babies and screaming women. Testimonies gathered by Euro-Med revealed that these recordings were used to lure civilians outside, where "Israeli" snipers would then open fire.

“It was terrifying,” a resident said. “We thought someone was in danger, but it was a trap. I saw two people in front of me get injured, and we couldn't even help them because of the ongoing gunfire.”

In October 2024, before "Israeli" forces raided and burned Kamal Adwan Hospital, drones were deployed to order an immediate evacuation. Medical staff reported that many patients—especially those in critical condition, including children in incubators—could not be moved without risking their lives.

Additionally, in November, British retired surgeon Prof. Nizam Mamode, who volunteered at Nasser Hospital in Gaza, testified before the UK Parliament’s International Development Committee about the horror faced by injured children.

He described how drones would follow bombings and then target civilians attempting to rescue the wounded. “Children would tell us, ‘I was lying on the ground after a bomb had dropped, and this quadcopter came down and shot me,’” he recounted, visibly shaken.

The tactics employed by "Israeli" forces have drawn widespread international condemnation, especially in light of ongoing genocide cases.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former war minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, the "Israeli" entity is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.