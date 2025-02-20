Trump’s Deportation Crackdown Threatens US Economy and Workforce

By Staff, Agencies

Less than a month into Donald Trump’s presidency, over 8,700 undocumented immigrants have been deported as part of his administration’s aggressive approach to border security.

Despite widespread protests across American cities, Trump continues to label migrants as criminals.

In a controversial move, the administration recently dismissed 20 immigration judges responsible for handling immigration cases, further complicating the already overwhelmed system.

As a result, the fate of over 3 million undocumented immigrants remains uncertain, with families being separated and children left without support.

Asylum cases now face years-long delays, and fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] raids has driven many undocumented immigrants to avoid work and school, disrupting their legal processes and livelihoods.

Celine, an expert on immigration and labor, emphasized the crucial role immigrants play in the American workforce and warned that the mass deportation campaign could have severe economic repercussions.

Will the US often called a “nation of immigrants,” undermine one of its key economic pillars and abandon its historic promise of being a refuge for those seeking safety and opportunity?