Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Trump’s Deportation Crackdown Threatens US Economy and Workforce

Trump’s Deportation Crackdown Threatens US Economy and Workforce
folder_openUnited States access_time 20 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Less than a month into Donald Trump’s presidency, over 8,700 undocumented immigrants have been deported as part of his administration’s aggressive approach to border security.

Despite widespread protests across American cities, Trump continues to label migrants as criminals.

In a controversial move, the administration recently dismissed 20 immigration judges responsible for handling immigration cases, further complicating the already overwhelmed system.

As a result, the fate of over 3 million undocumented immigrants remains uncertain, with families being separated and children left without support.

Asylum cases now face years-long delays, and fear of Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE] raids has driven many undocumented immigrants to avoid work and school, disrupting their legal processes and livelihoods.

Celine, an expert on immigration and labor, emphasized the crucial role immigrants play in the American workforce and warned that the mass deportation campaign could have severe economic repercussions.

Will the US often called a “nation of immigrants,” undermine one of its key economic pillars and abandon its historic promise of being a refuge for those seeking safety and opportunity?

immigration policies DonaldTrump UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump’s Deportation Crackdown Threatens US Economy and Workforce

Trump’s Deportation Crackdown Threatens US Economy and Workforce

20 minutes ago
Trump’s Approval Rating Declines Amid Growing Economic Concerns

Trump’s Approval Rating Declines Amid Growing Economic Concerns

15 hours ago
Pro-’Israel’ Extremist Mistakes ’Israeli’ Tourists For ‘Palestinians’, Opens Fire On Them In Miami

Pro-’Israel’ Extremist Mistakes ’Israeli’ Tourists For ‘Palestinians’, Opens Fire On Them In Miami

2 days ago
Report: TikTok Ban Linked to Suppression of Pro-Palestine Content

Report: TikTok Ban Linked to Suppression of Pro-Palestine Content

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 20-02-2025 Hour: 11:02 Beirut Timing

whatshot