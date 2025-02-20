Imam Khamenei Stresses Strengthening Regional Ties in Meeting with Qatari Emir

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei reaffirmed that expanding relations with neighboring countries remains a fundamental policy of the Islamic Republic.

During a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Tehran on Wednesday, Imam Khamenei described Qatar as a "friendly and brotherly" nation.

He commended the administration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for prioritizing stronger regional ties, as reflected in the Emir’s visit.

The Leader expressed hope that the agreements reached between the two countries would serve their mutual interests and reinforce their commitments as neighbors.

Touching on US policies toward Iran and the region, Imam Khamenei asserted that "there is no difference between the presidents of the United States."

He also addressed Iran’s frozen funds recently transferred from South Korea to Qatar, blaming Washington for obstructing their return to Iran.

The Leader emphasized that Iran expects Qatar to resist US pressure and facilitate the release of these assets.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim praised Iran’s unwavering support for oppressed people worldwide, particularly the Palestinian cause, stressing that "Iran’s commitment will never be forgotten."

He underscored the need for greater regional cooperation amid ongoing challenges and highlighted key agreements between Iran and Qatar, including the construction of an underwater tunnel linking the two countries and the activation of their joint commission.

The Emir expressed optimism that economic exchanges between the two nations will grow in the near future.