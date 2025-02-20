Hamas Hands Over Bodies of Four ’Israeli’ Captives Killed in Entity Strikes

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has handed over the bodies of four "Israeli" captives, who were killed in "Israel’s" airstrikes on Gaza, to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The transfer took place in Khan Yunis on Thursday as part of the ongoing ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the "Israeli" entity.

Hamas stated that this move underscores its commitment to reinforcing the ceasefire and working toward long-term stability in the besieged Palestinian territory. The four captives killed in "Israel’s" bombardment during the 15-month war, which has resulted in the martyrdom of at least 48,284 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

On Saturday, Hamas announced plans to release six more captives in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including half of the women and children abducted by the occupying entity during the war. The group also signaled its willingness to release all remaining captives in a single exchange during the second phase of the truce, as confirmed by senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu.

The current ceasefire, implemented on January 19, is divided into three 42-day phases. In the first phase, Hamas has already freed 19 captives in exchange for over 1,100 Palestinian detainees. After this phase, 58 captives will remain in Gaza, with the "Israeli" military claiming that 34 of them are dead.

Prior to the October 2023 Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, approximately 5,200 Palestinians were held in "Israel’s" prisons. That number has since risen to over 10,000, according to Palestinian officials.

Despite its devastating military campaign, the "Israeli" entity has failed to achieve its stated objectives of eliminating Hamas and securing the captives' release, while causing massive destruction and loss of life in Gaza.

Though Hamas has adhered to the ceasefire terms, "Israel" continues to restrict the flow of humanitarian aid and has blocked the entry of heavy machinery needed to clear debris from the destruction it has inflicted on Gaza’s infrastructure.