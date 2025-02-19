’Israel’ Kills One, Injures Two In Southern Lebanon: Media

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" airstrike has killed one person and injured two others in Lebanon’s southern towns of Aita Al-Shaab and Wazzani.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that an "Israeli" drone targeted a vehicle in Aita al-Shaab and killed one.

This is the first fatality in the region since the entity withdrew most of its forces from southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to the agency, two persons were also wounded in the Wazzani region, where "Israeli" forces opened fire “while residents were inspecting” restaurants and cafes in the vicinity.

NNA also reported that Lebanon’s Civil Defense recovered 23 bodies from several border towns on Tuesday.

“Specialized teams today... managed to remove 14 bodies from Meis Al-Jabal, three from Markaba and three from Kfarkila, in addition to three from Odaisseh,” the agency said.

A ceasefire agreement on November 27, 2024, between the "Israeli" entity and Hezbollah halted more than a year of hostilities, but the regime has repeatedly broken the terms of the agreement.

The "Israeli" entity was initially supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but requested an extension until February 18.

However, in violation of the terms of the agreement, it announced just before the deadline that it would “temporarily” keep troops in “five strategic points” near the border.

NNA confirmed that the enemy forces still occupy the five points along the border.