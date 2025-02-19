Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

’Israel’ Kills One, Injures Two In Southern Lebanon: Media

’Israel’ Kills One, Injures Two In Southern Lebanon: Media
folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" airstrike has killed one person and injured two others in Lebanon’s southern towns of Aita Al-Shaab and Wazzani.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported on Wednesday that an "Israeli" drone targeted a vehicle in Aita al-Shaab and killed one.

This is the first fatality in the region since the entity withdrew most of its forces from southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

According to the agency, two persons were also wounded in the Wazzani region, where "Israeli" forces opened fire “while residents were inspecting” restaurants and cafes in the vicinity.

NNA also reported that Lebanon’s Civil Defense recovered 23 bodies from several border towns on Tuesday.

“Specialized teams today... managed to remove 14 bodies from Meis Al-Jabal, three from Markaba and three from Kfarkila, in addition to three from Odaisseh,” the agency said.

A ceasefire agreement on November 27, 2024, between the "Israeli" entity and Hezbollah halted more than a year of hostilities, but the regime has repeatedly broken the terms of the agreement.

The "Israeli" entity was initially supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but requested an extension until February 18.

However, in violation of the terms of the agreement, it announced just before the deadline that it would “temporarily” keep troops in “five strategic points” near the border.

NNA confirmed that the enemy forces still occupy the five points along the border.

Lebanon airstrikes IsraeliMilitary SouthLebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israel’ Kills One, Injures Two In Southern Lebanon: Media

’Israel’ Kills One, Injures Two In Southern Lebanon: Media

2 hours ago
Speech of Sheikh Naim Qassem on The Anniversary of the Martyr Leaders

Speech of Sheikh Naim Qassem on The Anniversary of the Martyr Leaders

9 hours ago
Hezbollah’s Al-Moussawi: Not to Accept A Grain of Our Land Remaining under “Israeli” Occupation

Hezbollah’s Al-Moussawi: Not to Accept A Grain of Our Land Remaining under “Israeli” Occupation

9 hours ago
Lebanon Slams “Israeli” Occupation to 5 Vantage Points in South Lebanon: All Means to Reach Liberation

Lebanon Slams “Israeli” Occupation to 5 Vantage Points in South Lebanon: All Means to Reach Liberation

14 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 19-02-2025 Hour: 07:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot