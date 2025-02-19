Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Trump’s Approval Rating Declines Amid Growing Economic Concerns

Trump’s Approval Rating Declines Amid Growing Economic Concerns
folder_openUnited States access_time 20 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has dipped slightly in recent days as concerns grow among Americans about the direction of the US economy, particularly with the new leader threatening tariffs on several countries, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The six-day poll, which ended on Tuesday, revealed that 44% of respondents approved of Trump's job as president, down from 45% in a poll conducted from January 24-26.

His approval rating stood at 47% in a poll conducted on January 20-21, shortly after he returned to the White House.

Meanwhile, the share of Americans disapproving of his presidency has increased more significantly, rising to 51% in the latest poll, compared to 41% shortly after his inauguration.

Trump maintains 47% approval for his immigration policy, pledging to increase deportations, a figure unchanged since January.

However, the number of Americans who believe the economy is on the wrong track has surged to 53%, up from 43% in the January poll. 

Public approval of Trump’s economic handling also dropped, falling to 39% from 43%.

A recent poll showed only 32% of respondents approved Trump's handling of inflation, indicating early dissatisfaction with his performance on a critical economic issue following years of rising prices.

ratings approval UnitedStates EconomicPolicies DonadlTrump

Comments

  1. Related News
Trump’s Approval Rating Declines Amid Growing Economic Concerns

Trump’s Approval Rating Declines Amid Growing Economic Concerns

20 minutes ago
Pro-’Israel’ Extremist Mistakes ’Israeli’ Tourists For ‘Palestinians’, Opens Fire On Them In Miami

Pro-’Israel’ Extremist Mistakes ’Israeli’ Tourists For ‘Palestinians’, Opens Fire On Them In Miami

2 days ago
Report: TikTok Ban Linked to Suppression of Pro-Palestine Content

Report: TikTok Ban Linked to Suppression of Pro-Palestine Content

2 days ago
US Bomber Squadron Flies Over Mediterranean as Heavy Bombs Arrive for ’Israel’

US Bomber Squadron Flies Over Mediterranean as Heavy Bombs Arrive for ’Israel’

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 19-02-2025 Hour: 07:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot