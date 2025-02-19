Trump’s Approval Rating Declines Amid Growing Economic Concerns

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has dipped slightly in recent days as concerns grow among Americans about the direction of the US economy, particularly with the new leader threatening tariffs on several countries, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The six-day poll, which ended on Tuesday, revealed that 44% of respondents approved of Trump's job as president, down from 45% in a poll conducted from January 24-26.

His approval rating stood at 47% in a poll conducted on January 20-21, shortly after he returned to the White House.

Meanwhile, the share of Americans disapproving of his presidency has increased more significantly, rising to 51% in the latest poll, compared to 41% shortly after his inauguration.

Trump maintains 47% approval for his immigration policy, pledging to increase deportations, a figure unchanged since January.

However, the number of Americans who believe the economy is on the wrong track has surged to 53%, up from 43% in the January poll.

Public approval of Trump’s economic handling also dropped, falling to 39% from 43%.

A recent poll showed only 32% of respondents approved Trump's handling of inflation, indicating early dissatisfaction with his performance on a critical economic issue following years of rising prices.