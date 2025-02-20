Palestine Remains Loyal To Sayyed Nasrallah’s Sacrifices: Abp. Hanna

By Staff, Agencies

Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia in occupied al-Quds, Atallah Hanna, delivered a eulogy for the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"In just a few days, Lebanon will witness an extraordinary and historic event—the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his fellow martyrs," Archbishop Hanna said.

"From al-Quds, we stand in reverence and honor for his sacrifices, as well as those of his companions, who stood with Palestine, defended it, and paid a heavy price for its cause," he expressed

"We remain loyal to these sacrifices, and the entire Palestinian people remain faithful to the sacrifices of His Eminence and his comrades," he added.

"We offer heartfelt condolences and pledge enduring remembrance for those who supported Palestine during its darkest hours," he said.

In a related context, Hanna warned that today, the Palestinian cause is the target of conspiracies, as enemies seek to displace the Palestinian people and annihilate their cause.

"The word 'surrender' has no place in our vocabulary as Palestinians," he underscored.

The Archbishop stressed the need for Christians and Muslims of all sects to stand united, especially in these times, as enemies seek division and fragmentation.

"We are one family—this is who we have always been, and this is who we will remain," he concluded.