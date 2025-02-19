Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Palestine Remains Loyal To Sayyed Nasrallah’s Sacrifices: Abp. Hanna

Palestine Remains Loyal To Sayyed Nasrallah’s Sacrifices: Abp. Hanna
folder_openPalestine access_time 35 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Sebastia in occupied al-Quds, Atallah Hanna, delivered a eulogy for the former Secretary-General of Hezbollah, martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"In just a few days, Lebanon will witness an extraordinary and historic event—the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his fellow martyrs," Archbishop Hanna said.

"From al-Quds, we stand in reverence and honor for his sacrifices, as well as those of his companions, who stood with Palestine, defended it, and paid a heavy price for its cause," he expressed

"We remain loyal to these sacrifices, and the entire Palestinian people remain faithful to the sacrifices of His Eminence and his comrades," he added.

"We offer heartfelt condolences and pledge enduring remembrance for those who supported Palestine during its darkest hours," he said.

In a related context, Hanna warned that today, the Palestinian cause is the target of conspiracies, as enemies seek to displace the Palestinian people and annihilate their cause.

"The word 'surrender' has no place in our vocabulary as Palestinians," he underscored.

The Archbishop stressed the need for Christians and Muslims of all sects to stand united, especially in these times, as enemies seek division and fragmentation.

"We are one family—this is who we have always been, and this is who we will remain," he concluded.

Palestine loyalty to resistance hezbollah secretary general sayyed hassan nasrallah PalestinianCause
  1. Related News
Palestine Remains Loyal To Sayyed Nasrallah’s Sacrifices: Abp. Hanna

Palestine Remains Loyal To Sayyed Nasrallah’s Sacrifices: Abp. Hanna

35 minutes ago
IOF Resume Detention Campaign, Jenin Camp in Dire Condition

IOF Resume Detention Campaign, Jenin Camp in Dire Condition

6 hours ago
Flood of the Free: Hamas To Release ‘Israeli’ Captives, Bodies This Week

Flood of the Free: Hamas To Release ‘Israeli’ Captives, Bodies This Week

9 hours ago
After Ceasefire, Gaza Children Still Impacted By ’Israeli’ Genocide: UNICEF

After Ceasefire, Gaza Children Still Impacted By ’Israeli’ Genocide: UNICEF

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 19-02-2025 Hour: 07:59 Beirut Timing

whatshot