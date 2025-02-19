Pezeshkian: Iran, Qatar Opening New Avenues For Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran says Tehran and Doha have made significant decisions to deepen relations and open new avenues for cooperation.

At a press conference in Tehran, Pezeshkian and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed bilateral issues to secure both countries' interests.

The Qatari emir underscored the necessity of creating new opportunities for cooperation, the Iranian president said.

Pezeshkian said one of Iran’s key policies is to develop comprehensive relations with neighboring and regional countries.

"Iran believes regional countries can work together to maintain stability, security, and create a joint cooperation framework through neighborliness and mutual respect."

The president discussed the situation in Syria, emphasizing the preservation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, and the participation of all its people in determining its fate.

Pezeshkian hailed Qatar’s mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of oppressed Palestinian abductees.

The Iranian president put a premium on the need for more coherent measures by Islamic countries to reduce the suffering and pain of the people of Gaza.

The statement advocates for all nations and governments worldwide to utilize divine and human values to defend the oppressed people of Palestine, particularly Gaza.

Pezeshkian said it was imperative that the Palestinians of Gaza lead a “safe life in their historical land.”

Qatari emir expressed satisfaction with his visit to Iran, stating that such trips can strengthen the brotherly and historical relations between the two countries.

He mentioned discussing cooperation in different fields and stressed the importance of expanding opportunities for collaboration, particularly in commerce and economics.

Sheikh Tamim said they also discussed the difficult conditions the region is facing.

“We agreed that the best way to resolve current disputes is through constructive dialogue.”

The emir emphasized the mediation as a crucial step towards a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.