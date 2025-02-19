IOF Resume Detention Campaign, Jenin Camp in Dire Condition

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] launched a detention campaign targeting the villages of Tuqu' and Kfar Qallil in the West Bank on Wednesday dawn, detaining several Palestinians including a child, while leaving a trail of destruction in Ni'lin and raiding houses in Al-Khalil.

The mayor of Jenin, Mohammad Jarrar, highlighted that the humanitarian situation in the town is worsening as “Israeli” raids continue to displace thousands of Palestinians, with half of the city's residents needing humanitarian aid as the month of Ramadan approaches and businesses are being forcibly closed by IOF.

The IOF are intensifying their attacks on the West Bank, most recently in the northern parts where they shot tear gas and live bullets on Tuesday at local Palestinians in Tulkarm, the Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps, and the town of Qusra in Nablus.

The IOF also set up checkpoints on Nablus Street, which connects the Nur Shams camp to Tulkarm, and detained several passengers from passing cars.

The Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps have seen a widespread deployment of troops who proceeded to raid homes, conducting searches and wreaking havoc in several neighborhoods while enforcing a siege that has so far displaced 15,000 residents from both camps.