Speech of Sheikh Naim Qassem on The Anniversary of the Martyr Leaders

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds. May prayers and salutations be upon the most deserving of creatures, our master and beloved leader, Abu al-Qasim Muhammad, upon his pure and noble family, upon his chosen and pious companions, and upon all the prophets and righteous until the Day of Judgment.

Peace and Allah’s mercy and blessings be upon you.

Today, we will mark the anniversary of Hezbollah’s martyred leaders, those we commemorate every February 16, and talk about political developments.

1- Before we begin, it is only fitting to start with a tribute on the occasion of the birth of Imam Al-Mahdi [may Allah hasten his reappearance]. In these blessed days, on the 15th of Sha’ban, we extend our congratulations to the entire world, especially to the oppressed, on the birth of this great Imam, who is destined to fill the earth with justice and equity after it has been plagued with tyranny and oppression.

Allah has promised that the world will one day be filled with victory, relief, abundance, and justice. He stated in the Holy Qur’an: {But it was Our Will to favour those who were oppressed in the land, making them models [of faith] as well as successors.}

We firmly believe that Imam Mahdi is alive and will one day emerge. He is Muhammad ibn Al-Hasan, the awaited savior. Our goal is to stand under his banner, for it is the banner of truth, Islam, humanity, and the oppressed.

But the question remains: What should we do while awaiting his reappearance? The Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) said: “The best form of jihad for my nation is awaiting relief.” This waiting does not mean passivity, nor does it mean sitting idly in hope that one day he will appear while we remain inactive. No—waiting is hope, anticipation, and preparation. It means being ready, engaged, obedient, mindful, and striving in the path of Allah. It means upholding the values of Islam, justice, and humanity while actively confronting falsehood.

This is the true essence of waiting—because his reappearance is not in our hands, but our duty is clear: to be among those who work under his blessed banner, dedicated to the cause of truth, until the day he arrives.

2- A few days ago, on February 11, we marked the anniversary of the victory of the blessed Islamic Revolution in Iran, led by the reviver of this faith and the inspiration of the Ummah [the Islamic nation], Imam Khomeini, and carried forward under the leadership of the Wali al-Faqih, Imam Khamenei, alongside the steadfast Iranian people.

This blessed revolution is a model of true life in obedience to Allah. It reshaped the regional equation in 1979, strengthened the path of resistance in Lebanon, Palestine, and beyond, and stood firmly with oppressed nations.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Leader, Imam Khamenei, for this great achievement, to the Iranian people in all their diversity, to their government, their IRG, and all those who have upheld this revolution. Praise be to Allah for blessing the Ummah with this blessed revolution.

3- February 14 was the 20th anniversary of the martyrdom of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. We extend our condolences to his family, his political movement, and the Lebanese people. We pray that Allah grants us the wisdom to draw lessons from this event—lessons of unity, cooperation, and solidarity. May the blood of martyrdom serve as a source of strength for Lebanon and for the path we all strive to uphold.

I begin with the martyred leaders. We chose February 16 of every year to mark the martyrdom of Sheikh Ragheb Harb and Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi. On February 12, Hajj Imad Mughniyeh was martyred.

On this occasion, we recall the Quranic verse: {Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.}

Where were they martyred? Why were they martyred? What roles did they play in jihad, resistance, and sacrifice? It is well known that in 1982, “Israel” invaded Lebanon with the goal of uprooting the Palestinian resistance. Palestinian fighters, along with their leadership, were forced to relocate to Tunisia, leaving Lebanon without an organized resistance. The intent was to eliminate any form of resistance, not just in Lebanon but across the region, particularly in Palestine.

It was in this very period that Hezbollah was born. Within two years, on February 16, 1984, collaborators [agents] entered the town of Jibsheet and assassinated Sheikh Ragheb Harb. But who was he, and what was his role?

Sheikh Ragheb was a grassroots leader, deeply connected to the people. He led Friday prayers at the mosque, where people from surrounding villages would gather around him. He stood fearlessly against the “Israeli” occupation of South Lebanon at a time when Jibsheet and its surroundings were under direct “Israeli” control. Despite the dangers, he spoke out against the occupation, mobilizing people against the enemy.

At that time, the Islamic Resistance, in cooperation with the national resistance, was still in its early stages. Even in its infancy, it troubled the “Israeli” occupation, and Sheikh Ragheb’s role was seen as a direct threat because he exposed the enemy’s presence and rallied the people.

Sheikh Ragheb stood as a simple yet powerful figure—humble, kind, deeply rooted in the land. Wearing his turban, he stood before the “Israeli” occupiers, instilling fear in their hearts. They thought assassinating him would silence the Resistance.

Born in 1952, Sheikh Ragheb was martyred in 1984 at the age of 32. He is remembered for his powerful words: “Shaking hands [with the occupier] is recognition, and our stance is our weapon.” When an “Israeli” officer approached him, he refused to shake hands. He also declared: “You will not extinguish our flame, and you will not bring down our banner.” His legacy remains a symbol of steadfastness in the path of jihad.

The second martyr is Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah. He assumed leadership in 1991, and just a few months later, on February 16, 1992, he was martyred when an “Israeli” aircraft targeted him with a missile in the village of Tefahtha.

Sayyed Abbas was a true model of a mujahid. He was always with the fighters—standing beside them as they departed for the frontlines, sharing their meals and sleeping among them. We used to call him “the Sayyed who always stayed in his car” because he never rested in one place. In a single day, he would travel between the Beqaa, the southern suburbs of Beirut [Dahiyeh], and the south of Lebanon just to remain close to the Resistance fighters.

His commitment extended beyond the battlefield. He once told the people: “We will serve you with our eyelids.” And he truly lived by those words—he was a leader who loved the people, stood by them, and dedicated himself to their cause with sincerity and devotion.

Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi emerged as a powerful and influential Secretary-General—a resilient leader whose words always carried the tone of victory. The language of triumph never left his lips; every speech he delivered was filled with unwavering certainty: “We are victorious.” He would declare, “Kill us, and our people will only grow more aware.” His faith was unshakable, his confidence boundless, and he carried a vision capable of shaping the future.

Among his most memorable words: “The will is to preserve the Islamic Resistance.” And he also said, “We will serve the people with our eyelids.”

This great man was born in 1952 and was martyred in 1992 at the age of 40. If we compare his martyrdom with that of Sheikh Ragheb Harb in 1984, we see a span of eight years. Yet, in that time, the Resistance had grown tremendously. What began as scattered small groups had evolved into a formidable force with a significant role, presence, and political influence through Hezbollah.

The third martyr is Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, known as Hajj Radwan. He was a security and military mastermind, a creative strategist, and a mentor to countless mujahideen and leaders. Those who knew him still recall his wisdom and guidance.

He operated in the shadows, as security and military work are not meant for publicity. However, in his private meetings with commanders, officials, and young fighters, his deep faith was always at the heart of his guidance. He understood that faith comes first—it is what forges mujahideen, nurtures martyrs, and fuels sacrifice.

Hajj Imad came from a true family of Resistance. His son Jihad was martyred after him, and his brothers, Jihad and Fouad, were martyred before him. His entire family embodied the spirit of struggle. He left behind a lasting legacy in security, military, and political strategy.

One of his famous words was: “Our main objective is to preserve this existence.” By this, he meant the very existence of the Resistance itself. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described him as “the commander of the two victories”—the victory of 2000 with the “Israeli” withdrawal from Lebanon and the victory of July 2006 against the “Israeli” aggression.

Hajj Imad was born in 1962 and was martyred in 2008 at the age of 46. If we compare his martyrdom to that of Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi in 1992, we see a span of 16 years. In that time, Hezbollah had grown immensely, becoming a formidable power with an entirely new status.

This progression proves a fundamental truth: when leaders are martyred, their blood and sacrifice propel the movement forward. Anyone who thinks that the assassination of a leader means the movement has collapsed or been broken is mistaken. No, on the contrary—the path moves forward, strengthened by the blood of its leaders. Their martyrdom only increases the sense of responsibility, and true leadership ensures that others are always prepared to carry the mission into the future.

This path is one— the path of the martyred leaders is the same. It is the path of Hezbollah, the path of the Islamic Resistance.

There are three common elements that define this path:

First: They shared a unified path— the path of authentic Muhammadan Islam. They were fully committed to the leadership of Imam Khomeini and Imam Khamenei, considering it an inseparable part of their faith in true Islam.

Their goal was the establishment of justice, the return of humanity to the obedience of Allah, and the construction of a dignified and honorable future where we raise generations with pride and resilience, ensuring that their enemies would never dictate their course or manipulate their destiny. It is to safeguard the path of truth from deviation and outside influence.

Second: Fighting against the “Israeli” enemy was a top priority for them, as it was an active application of jihad in the path of Allah. You cannot act in obedience to Allah while allowing your enemies to control and occupy your land, especially when tyranny and oppression take hold. Such situations require resistance in order to protect and safeguard your homeland and people. This is a natural part of life—there is always a struggle between truth and falsehood.

So, how do we confront falsehood? The only way is through jihad, to break the power of falsehood. Typically, falsehood uses force to try to impose submission upon us. But we do not surrender, we do not accept to be forced, and we do not accept falsehood to prevail over us. We confront the challenge directly.

As Allah says in the Quran: {Believers fight for the cause of Allah, whereas disbelievers fight for the cause of the Devil. So fight against Satan’s [evil] forces. Indeed, Satan’s schemes are ever weak.}

No one should think that Satan and his allies can change the equation. They may have their moments, even a few victories, but in the end, the truth, the word of Allah is supreme, and the word of the disbelievers is the lowest.

Third: The unique quality of these leaders and the path they followed is the way it profoundly blends the spiritual and faith-based dimension with the practical, jihadist dimension. We do not fight for the sake of fighting alone, even though fighting for the homeland and for the land is crucial. However, this battle is never separate from the connection to Allah and faith in Him.

First and foremost, our faith in Allah comes first, our belief in truth comes first, and our belief in the path of Prophet Muhammad and his family (peace and blessings be upon them all) comes first. They, the Prophet and his family, taught and nurtured us on how to be resistant, how to be mujahideen, how to shift the balance in favor of truth, how to protect our homeland, how to reclaim our lands, and how to confront our enemies. All of this stems from our source of faith.

Therefore, Resistance is a branch of faith—it is the natural outcome of that faith.

We extend our condolences to the families of the martyred leaders, especially to Um Yasser, who was martyred alongside Sayyed Abbas, the Secretary-General, and their young son, Hussein. We offer our condolences to the honorable families of all the martyred leaders and all the martyrs who followed their path—both the leaders and the fighters, for in truth, they are all leaders. They are the ones who guide and teach us how to shape the future.

Let’s move on to the political developments where I will address three points.

Gaza: Trump’s Deportation Plan

First, Trump’s stance on the Palestinian cause and Palestine itself is extremely dangerous. His goal is to eradicate Palestine and its people, a political extermination attempt following Netanyahu’s and the United States’ failure to achieve direct physical extermination through the recent “Israeli” aggression against Operation Al-Aqsa Flood. This aggression resulted in 160,000 casualties, including both the dead and wounded, along with a large number of prisoners—not to mention the massive destruction inflicted upon the Gaza Strip.

Trump seeks to dominate the world, not just Palestine. But what concerns us most is that this political extermination he aims to impose—working in tandem with Netanyahu, who himself pursued human extermination but failed—is entirely unworkable against the proud, resilient, and legendary Palestinian people, who have made immense sacrifices. As far as they are concerned, these are mere illusions.

However, this reveals the malevolent and shameful international stance now championed by the United States. It has become clearer than ever that everything “Israel” does is directed, managed, supported, armed, and publicized by the United States. “Israel” serves a single function in this region: to spread destruction, expand further, and deepen its occupation, all in service of US expansionist ambitions. But, with God’s grace, this will not happen.

This US project is a threat to all: a danger to Arab countries and to Islamic nations alike. It is no longer just a “Palestinian issue”; rather, it is an “Israeli” occupation under US control, seeking to uproot Palestine and the Arab region while striving for global domination. We must view the situation through this broader lens rather than a narrow one.

The Arab and international silence that prevailed during the aggression against Gaza and in the face of the Al-Aqsa Flood has only strengthened this US posture. What would Arab countries have lost had they taken retaliatory measures? Even something as simple as banning [“Israel”] from using their ports, roads, or airspace. If every state had imposed certain restrictions and made strong, resolute statements, the situation would undoubtedly have shifted.

Yet here we are: yesterday, we faced an aggression targeting only Palestine, and today, Trump threatens the entire region. He wants to deport Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and other countries.

We firmly condemn and reject any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians, regardless of the destination. We refuse their expulsion to Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. These nations must protect themselves, remain vigilant, cooperate, and oppose this maneuver with unwavering resolve—for the sake of Palestine and their own peoples. Likewise, we reject any displacement to Lebanon or elsewhere.

We affirm that Palestine extends from the river to the sea. Let this be made clear until a just resolution is reached. This “Israeli” state is an artificial and dangerous entity, and the Palestinian people will never abandon their land, God willing.

We call on everyone to support them by all means possible. If military assistance is not an option, then aid them through reconstruction, urban development, and humanitarian relief so they can remain rooted in their land. They are ready to stay, but they must be provided with the bare minimum for survival. Arab and Islamic nations must mobilize to prevent any forced expulsions.

I propose this: If you can organize meetings—whether limited or expanded—between Arab and Islamic countries, then plans and strategies must be developed and distributed. On behalf of Hezbollah, I tell you that we are ready to be part of any plan aimed at preventing these forced displacements. If anything is required from us, we are ready to contribute. I am convinced that all factions of the Resistance, along with several states, are prepared to help. But it takes courage to devise projects based on collective cooperation.

Do not think that Lebanon is outside the danger zone. I remind you that when “Israel” remained in Lebanon from 1982 to 2000—18 years—it created Antoine Lahd’s [collaborationist] army and implemented a specific plan in southern Lebanon designed to sever part of Lebanese territory in order to set up “Israeli” settlements. But this plan failed because there was an Islamic Resistance: Hezbollah, the national resistance, the Amal movement, and all the fighters who confronted the occupation. There was cooperation between the army, the people, and the Resistance, which is why “Israel” failed to achieve its objective.

Do you think “Israel” has abandoned this project? No, it has not abandoned it—it simply has not been able to realize it. And whenever the opportunity arises, it will attempt to achieve its goal.

The internal Lebanese situation

Presidential elections & government formatio:

We’ve worked hard to organize the institutions, and everyone knows and acknowledges that it was the national Shiite duo [Hezbollah and Amal] that successfully led the presidential election, bringing His Excellency General Joseph Aoun to the presidency of the Republic. In doing so, we facilitated the conclusion of the national agreement, meaning we were an integral part of its realization and the establishment of institutions. We consistently affirmed that January 9 should be election day, while others opposed this and sought to prolong discussions. We prioritized consensus, and by God’s grace, that is how it was achieved.

The Lebanese government was formed, and we played a facilitating role. I had already stated—at a time when some accused the duo of causing problems and complicating the situation—that these claims were baseless. They fabricated scenarios against us, alleging that we sought to prevent certain parties from participating, to exclude and isolate them. They nurtured illusions and attempted to bring them to life.

At the time, I said: “We agree with the government’s approach, but there are still a few details to be resolved.” By God’s grace, the government is now in place. We welcome its establishment, as it is a crucial constitutional necessity that will contribute to running the country, making appointments and fulfilling various responsibilities.

I congratulate the Lebanese people on the formation of the government. The role of Hezbollah and the Amal movement was fundamental in making this possible. You should know that at every stage, certain Lebanese factions will attempt to deflect blame onto us, claiming that we alone are obstructing, disrupting, and sabotaging. Yet, we have achieved a major breakthrough, and everyone knows who truly placed obstacles in the way and blocked the process.

Tomorrow, they will once again try to create an issue over the ministerial declaration and its content. Why do they believe a solution or agreement is impossible? Ultimately, the Lebanese people have the right to defend themselves and confront the “Israeli” enemy, and no one can take that right away from them. This right is enshrined in the Constitution, ministerial declarations, the Taif Agreement, and even the United Nations.

God willing, we will reach a resolution on this matter. Therefore, the State must move forward, hold the corrupt and those who abuse power accountable, bring them to justice, and focus on essential actions.

“Israeli” withdrawal from southern Lebanon on February 18 & reconstruction

Today, we face a challenge. This challenge concerns the Lebanese government. On February 18, “Israel” must fully withdraw from all Lebanese territories it occupied during its aggression. The Lebanese army, for its part, has deployed, continues to deploy, and stands ready.

On February 18, “Israel” must withdraw completely—without pretext, without negotiation on five hills, without additional conditions, under no justification and under no title. These are the terms of the agreement. At this stage, the responsibility of the Lebanese state, first and foremost, is to do everything in its power—through political pressure, diplomatic relations, and any necessary action—to ensure that “Israel” withdraws on February 18. This state must not agree to make any concessions, whether to the “Israeli” entity or the United States—not a single point, not a single piece of land, not even the smallest parcel.

The Lebanese state must adopt this position and say no. If the “Israelis” remain anywhere in occupied territory after failing to implement the agreement, how should the occupier be treated? There is no need to debate how to respond to an occupation—everyone already knows how one confronts an occupation [through armed resistance]. The Lebanese state must not give in; it must take a firm and direct stance. This is a crucial issue for the government to address.

Once “Israeli” withdrawal is secured as the first point, the second concerns reconstruction. Reconstruction is the duty of the state, and it must take action—whether by mobilizing funds, organizing conferences, or seeking aid from other countries. We are ready to cooperate with the state to ensure the success of this process because it is its responsibility. What “Israel” has destroyed, it has destroyed on Lebanese territory; therefore, it is up to the Lebanese state to assume responsibility for these damages on behalf of its citizens.

That is the equation. For now, we are providing assistance in terms of housing and infrastructure restoration as a temporary solution until reconstruction begins, which is the state’s responsibility. We never evade our responsibilities. On the contrary, we step in even before the state takes over to prevent citizens from facing hardship. Despite all pressures and obstacles, we stand by the people and the reconstruction. We will remain present until the very last moment, no matter the challenges and complications. We will not abandon anyone—not in terms of housing, not in restoration efforts, not in reconstruction. With God’s grace, homes will be rebuilt in better condition than before.

This is our commitment and our responsibility. We want to cooperate with both the people and the state, and the state ultimately bears this responsibility.

Government action

Regarding the third point, the issue of governance, we have always been state-builders. Look at our record: from our participation in government in 2005 to the present day, we have always stood with those who give and contribute, those who work with integrity, and those who take part in building the state. Today, alongside the Amal movement and all active political forces committed to restoring the country, we will be partners, and we will unite our efforts. The country can only be rebuilt and strengthened—economically, socially, and politically—through cooperation among all parties.

We are prepared to work with everyone to implement the necessary reforms, return depositors’ money, fight corruption, empower the judiciary to deliver justice and resolve the important cases, and carry out administrative appointments.

On this matter, I propose to the government: why not organize competitive examinations for these administrative appointments? In doing so, we will put an end to the logic of quotas and ensure that the most competent individuals are selected, in complete transparency.

We are currently conducting a large-scale campaign on this issue, and many positions require appointments. That is why I recommend this method. In the past, under Minister Hajj Mohammad Fneich, a competition was held: the top three candidates were selected, and the government then chose one among them. This mechanism, or any similar one, is still preferable to an arbitrary selection from a pool of a thousand candidates, based on the sectarian and political considerations that prevail in the country. Competence must take precedence. This is how we will ensure fairness in employment and more effectively safeguard the state.

The ban on Iranian airlines landing in Lebanon

Finally, I wish to address an urgent matter: the ban on Iranian airlines landing at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport. What is the justification for this? Let’s speak in facts, not rhetoric.

The Prime Minister was informed that “Israel” would strike Beirut airport’s runway if the Iranian plane landed at Rafik Hariri International Airport. In response, he decided to prohibit the landing, citing the need to ensure air safety and protect civilians.

The issue is not the protection of civilians in times of crisis, but the fact that this decision amounts to executing an “Israeli” order. We are faced with a fundamental problem: where is our national sovereignty? Let the plane land, and let’s see what “Israel” does.

We must not submit to “Israeli” dictates, as this could set a dangerous precedent: barring this ship from docking, this plane from landing, this building from being constructed, this demonstration from taking place, or even preventing people from walking in the border zone. If that happens, what would we become? Mere enforcers of “Israeli” decisions? Are we carrying out the orders of the occupation?

I call on the Lebanese government to reconsider this decision and assert its sovereignty. Lebanon is free to receive any international flight, and “Israel” has no authority over the matter. The ties between Iran and Lebanon—both among the Lebanese and Iranian peoples—are numerous and cannot be disregarded.

There was a demonstration yesterday, Saturday, called by Hezbollah. It was a peaceful sit-in. Suddenly, tear gas was fired. Why? If an issue arises, there is a demonstration organizing committee responsible for managing it. There is no reason to fuel internal tensions or to involve certain actors in ways that provoke conflict between the army and the people.

We and the army are brothers and allies. We are part of the government, working in harmony and complementarity of efforts. There is, therefore, no justification for such tensions.

The day before, an attack targeted UNIFIL. We strongly condemn it, and no party has claimed responsibility. I, therefore, call for these events to be handled wisely and for Iranian flights to Lebanon to be reinstated, in line with national sovereignty and in service of the people.

Funerals of Sayyed Hassan & Sayyed Hashem

Third and finally, on February 23, we will honor the Master of the Resistance’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. We will pay tribute to our two Secretaries-General—[Sayyed Safi al-Din was assassinated just after being named Sayyed Nasrallah’s successor]—in an exceptional ceremony befitting the extraordinary nature of these men and their unique role on national, regional, global, Islamic, and human levels.

You are invited to express both your sorrow and your loyalty. This is not merely an occasion for mourning, but a renewal of our commitment and a reaffirmation of our allegiance. We intend to turn this funeral into a powerful demonstration of support and adherence to their path, with heads held high.

This is how we will organize the tribute. Naturally, participants will come from Arab, Islamic, and international countries, representing various faiths and backgrounds. In Lebanon, all those who share this cause will be present.

I have always maintained that the supporters of the Resistance are not just its direct members but includes all those who love it and support its political stance, regardless of their religious or social affiliation—whether they are politicians, officials, or others. This is why I am calling for a massive mobilization. Let the image be striking and the message unmistakable: Hezbollah and the Islamic Resistance remain firmly on the scene, strong and influential. Those who believe they can weaken us or entangle us in conspiracies will fail, for we have a proud people, ready for sacrifice—a legendary people. This is a people who know only victory and the pursuit of truth.

This path, borne by the blood of martyrs, guided by martyrs, marked by the wounded and the imprisoned, can only stand firm, proud, and unshaken, God willing. I therefore call for an overwhelming turnout, in full compliance with organizational directives. This will be an immense march, and I stress the importance of disciplined conduct from all participants.

It goes without saying that firing shots into the air is prohibited, and any act that would undermine the stature and solemnity of the occasion is forbidden. The strength of this march lies in its seriousness and the power of its message. We count on you—this noble and dignified people, beloved of His Eminence the Secretary General.

O proud people, O participants, let us show the world this image of dignity. You have always risen to the occasion, and I am certain you will do so again. Hold your heads high through your commitment, your support, and your participation in this grand funeral honoring our two secretaries-genarl.

May Allahs’s peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.