Hezbollah’s Al-Moussawi: Not to Accept A Grain of Our Land Remaining under “Israeli” Occupation

By Al-Ahed News

The person in charge of Hezbollah’s Resources and Borders department declared that “Israel” only withdraws under pressure. Sayyed Nawaf Al-Moussawi said that without the people’s sacrifices, the martyrs, and the prisoners, the enemy would not have withdrawn on February 18.

In an interview with Al-Ahed, set to be published in full on Thursday, February 20, 2025, Al-Moussawi stated that the “Israelis” and the Americans overseeing “Tel Aviv’s” actions have come to realize they are facing people raised under the guidance of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah—people who will not hesitate to make sacrifices to reclaim their land.

On the issue of “Israel’s” continued presence in five locations within Lebanese territory, Al-Moussawi declared, “We will not accept even a single grain of our land remaining under occupation, let alone those five points. We know our mission. For years, we have worked to expel the enemy’s forces from our land, and we leave this matter to our brothers in the Resistance.”

However, he also pointed out that “there is a state today, with a president and a prime minister, and the government is moving toward gaining confidence. Its ministerial statement explicitly said that liberation is its responsibility—so let’s see!”

Al-Moussawi emphasized that if these forces remain and the state does not recover the last inch of occupied land, it will become clear to everyone in Lebanon and beyond that the state’s approach to liberation has reached a dead end.