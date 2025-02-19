Please Wait...

IRG Dismantles ‘Israeli’-US Spy Network in Iran
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps [IRG] commander of Iran's Mazandaran province has announced that intelligence services from the US, “Israel”, and other adversarial countries have been actively trying to infiltrate Iran using foreign nationals and frequent travelers as cover.

Many of these agents were operating under the guise of commercial companies, cultural centers, and charities, seeking to collect classified data or establish influence networks within Iran, according to him.

"Thanks to precise intelligence monitoring, the IRG forces successfully identified and dismantled these espionage cells," the commander emphasized, adding that "these operations not only neutralized major security threats but also prevented potential crises."

