“Israel” Uses US-Made AI Models in War, Concerns Arise About Tech’s Role in Killing

By Staff, Agencies

Associated Press [AP] confirmed that US tech giants have quietly empowered “Israel” to track and kill many more fighters more quickly in Gaza and Lebanon through a sharp spike in artificial intelligence and computing services.

But the number of civilians martyred has also soared, fueling fears that these tools are contributing to the deaths of innocent people.

The “Israeli” military used AI to sift through vast troves of intelligence, intercepted communications and surveillance to find suspicious speech or behavior and learn the movements of its enemies.

After Oct. 7 operation, its use of Microsoft and OpenAI technology skyrocketed, an AP investigation found.

The “Israeli” military’s usage of Microsoft and OpenAI artificial intelligence spiked last March to nearly 200 times higher than before the week leading up to the Oct. 7, the AP found in reviewing internal company information.

The amount of data it stored on Microsoft servers doubled between that time and July 2024 to more than 13.6 petabytes — roughly 350 times the digital memory needed to store every book in the Library of Congress. Usage of Microsoft’s huge banks of computer servers by the military also rose by almost two-thirds in the first two months of the war alone.

The investigation also revealed new details of how AI systems select targets and ways they can go wrong, including faulty data or flawed algorithms. It was based on internal documents, data and exclusive interviews with current and former “Israeli” officials and company employees.