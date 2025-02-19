Russia, US Agree to Work on Improving Ties, Ending Ukraine War

By Staff, Agencies

Russia and the US agreed to launch efforts toward ending the war in Ukraine and improving diplomatic and economic ties.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underlined that the talks marked the beginning of dialogue, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the discussions "very useful" and emphasized, "We not only listened but also heard each other."

Rubio outlined three main goals: restoring staffing at their embassies in Washington and Moscow, forming a high-level team to promote Ukraine peace negotiations, and exploring tighter contacts and economic collaboration.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and Europe are reportedly feeling sidelined as Donald Trump pushes through with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that his country would reject any conclusion of the discussions because Kiev did not participate, and he postponed his own trip to the kingdom, which was set for Wednesday, in order to not give "legitimacy" to the meeting between US and Russian officials, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday in Turkey, Zelensky said he had postponed his visit to the kingdom, which was originally planned for Wednesday, until March 10, saying he did not want "any coincidences".

Marco Rubio stated that ending the war in Ukraine could lead to "incredible opportunities" for geopolitical and economic partnerships with Russia.

Discussions aimed at preparing for a summit between Trump and Putin revealed no set date, though Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov noted that both sides agreed on three goals and would begin "regular consultations" on Ukraine.

On his part, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who was also present at the meeting, described it as "positive, upbeat, and constructive."

Kiev's absence from Tuesday's discussions has irritated many Ukrainians, and France convened an emergency meeting of European Union members and the United Kingdom on Monday to discuss the issue.

Rubio said Tuesday that settling the crisis will need compromises from all parties, including Europe, which has imposed sanctions on Russia. However, he maintained that Washington "is not going to predetermine" the concessions.

Last week, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Ukraine's participation in NATO was unachievable and that Kiev should forsake dreams of regaining all of its lands from Russia.

Russia also called it "impossible" to discuss the topic of exchanging its territory.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he spoke with Trump and Zelensky over the phone following Monday's European conference and wrote on X that Europe desires "lasting peace in Ukraine."

"To achieve this, Russia must end its aggression, and this must be accompanied by strong and credible security guarantees for the Ukrainians," according to him. He pledged to "work on this together with all Europeans, Americans, and Ukrainians."