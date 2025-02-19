Flood of the Free: Hamas To Release ‘Israeli’ Captives, Bodies This Week

By Staff, Agencies

the head of the Hamas movement in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, announced on Tuesday that they will hand over the bodies of four "Israeli" captives next Thursday, including the remains of the Bibas family.

In return, the "Israeli" occupation is set to release several Palestinian detainees and captives on Saturday, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

In a speech, Al-Hayya stated that the handover of the remaining "Israeli" captives’ bodies, as agreed upon in the first phase of the deal, will be completed in the sixth week since the agreement came into effect on January 19, 2025.

He also announced that the Resistance will release the remaining six living “Israeli” captives included in the first phase of the deal next Saturday. Among them are Hisham al-Sayyed and Avera Mengistu, who have been in captivity since 2014. The “Israeli” occupation, in turn, will also release a number of Palestinian detainees under the agreement.

Palestinian media reported that 602 Palestinian captives and detainees will be freed on Saturday as part of the captive exchange deal.

Al-Hayya emphasized that these steps reflect Hamas’ commitment to implementing the agreement as stipulated and in response to the mediators' efforts. He reaffirmed that the Palestinian group continues to engage with mediators, particularly Qatar and Egypt, to compel the occupation to adhere to the terms of the first phase.

Regarding the second phase of the agreement, al-Hayya pointed out that the "Israeli" occupation has been stalling its engagement in negotiations, despite their scheduled launch on the 16th day after the agreement was signed.

He called for the enforcement of all agreement terms without delay, expressing Hamas' readiness for the immediate implementation of the second phase, which includes a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of "Israeli" forces from the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, "Israeli" media reported that the occupation’s security and political cabinet is set to convene to discuss the second phase of the captive exchange deal.

According to the office of “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu, the "Israeli" negotiating team currently in Cairo is focused on the continued implementation of the first phase. The statement added that following the Cabinet discussion in the evening, the team will receive directives on how to proceed with negotiations regarding the second phase.

On Monday, a senior official in the Palestinian Resistance told Al Mayadeen that Hamas was awaiting the implementation of all provisions of the agreement, including what was confirmed last week—such as the entry of equipment and caravans and the cessation of field violations—before proceeding with the second phase of the deal.

The official said an “Israeli” delegation was set to arrive in Cairo to discuss completing the first phase of the ceasefire and captives exchange agreement.