IRG Commander: True Promise III against ‘Israel’ To Be Carried out Soon

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG’s] Aerospace Division Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh confirmed that Iran “must be ready for war, so that there is no war.”

He further affirmed that the third retaliatory military operation against the “Israeli” entity will be carried out.

Hajizadeh pointed to the IRG’s recent successes in the Truthful Promise Operations against “Israel” and noted that Truthful Promise III will be realized soon.

“The Americans and the Zionists are looking for concessions, and their threats are mostly psychological,” he said referring to recent American and "Israeli" threats.

“We must be ready for war, so that there is no war, and we are sure that the enemies are not able to manage the conflicts," he stated.

He said the IRG Aerospace Force’s production line has never stopped despite the enemies’ efforts to stop it.

“We always prepare ourselves for war, and by God’s grace, our production line has not stopped for a single day,” Hajizadeh said.

“The enemies were trying to disrupt our production chain, but our actions and cooperation with the Ministry of Defense prevented them from achieving their goal,” he said.

Hajizadeh also pointed to the increased attention of officials and the allocation of more resources to this area.

“These conditions have increased the motivation of employees and created a greater increase in production,” he stated.

Hajizadeh emphasized that concerns about war are unfounded and that the country's main problems are in the economic sphere, which requires special attention.

He called on the Iranian people not to worry and emphasized the importance of strengthening the economic sphere.

In parallel, Hajizadeh underlined that the “Israeli” entity suffered a major strategic defeat in Al-Aqsa Flood Operation as it lost its credit.

He described Operation al-Aqsa Flood as the biggest ever anti-“Israeli” operation, which led to an implosion within the entity.

The IRG commander said despite all its savagery and use of force, “Israel” failed to achieve any of its projected goals in Gaza.

Hajizadeh said “Israel’s” atrocities following Hamas’s operation exposed the entity’s brutal and aggressive nature to the world.

He stressed that without US support, “Israel” would not have been able to recover from that defeat.

“The recent developments began with Al-Aqsa Flood, which was planned and executed by Hamas, and as the Supreme Leader said, this defeat is not recoverable and today everyone sees that this defeat is irreparable,” Hajizadeh said.

He stated that the foundation of the Zionist entity is oppression. "They had created an unrealistic image of their power, but we see that they failed both in preventing the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and in negotiating a ceasefire."

He added that after the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, many Palestinians got martyred but the Palestine issue got global recognition which was a great achievement for the Palestinian cause and a great defeat for the Zionist regime.

Hajizadeh explained the details of the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory operations against the “Israeli” entity.

Referring to the “Israeli” miscalculation in attacking the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1, 2024, he said, “This action was due to their misconception that Iran would not take direct action because it wants to avoid war.”

“The world's largest ballistic missile operation was carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran, and this shows our power to defend the people and the [Islamic] system,” he stated.

The commander of the IRG Aerospace Force also pointed out the consequences of Al-Aqsa Flood.

“After this operation, the collapse of the Zionist entity began and the Americans took over the management of the scene,” he stated.

He also pointed to the presence of four American ships on the Mediterranean and Red Sea coasts, saying: “These ships were sent to the region for anti-ballistic defense.”

Brigadier General Hajizadeh emphasized that all the radar networks of the countries in the region acted in unison to prevent the Iranian operations but could not, this shows the high capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of defense.

Hajizadeh explained the details of Iran's Operation True Promise II. He said the operation was carried out in a situation where Iran’s all radar information was gathered by the United States and sent to CENTCOM.

“More than 75 percent of our missiles hit the target and these shots were broadcast live to the world,” Hajizadeh said.

“A mass of missiles entered the occupied territories, and this indicated a major failure of the Zionist entity in defending itself,” he added.

Referring to the Zionist entity’s defense system Hajizadeh said: “While firing the missiles, they started firing anti-ballistic missiles in a panic, and some of these missiles hit each other by mistake. This indicated the collapse of their defense system.”

In conclusion, Hajizadeh emphasized that the operation was not only a victory for the Islamic Republic of Iran but also a major defeat for the Zionist entity and its supporters.