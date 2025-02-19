Lebanon Slams “Israeli” Occupation to 5 Vantage Points in South Lebanon: All Means to Reach Liberation

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon has condemned the presence of the “Israeli” military on its soil, saying it constitutes the occupation of the Lebanese territory.

Despite Tuesday’s deadline for a full withdrawal of “Israeli” occupation forces according to a ceasefire deal between Tel Aviv and Lebanon, “Israel” continued to occupy five vantage points in southern Lebanon, citing security concerns.

On Tuesday, Lebanon said it was seeking UN intervention to enforce the complete withdrawal of “Israeli” forces.

“Israeli” forces still remain in several villages and towns in southern Lebanon as the Lebanese army deploys troops to the areas from which the “Israeli” troops have retreated, allowing residents to return to what is left of their homes and businesses after “Israeli” destruction.

Meanwhile, “Israeli” War Israel Katz said the forces will remain in five strategic posts to “forcefully” implement the ceasefire deal in Lebanon.

“Starting today, the [military] will remain in a buffer zone in Lebanon in five strategic outposts along the border line, to ensure the protection of the northern communities,” Katz said on X.

The “Israeli” forces would “continue to enforce forcefully and without compromise against any violation by Hezbollah,” Katz said.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has expressed concern that the “Israeli” forces occupying southern Lebanon may not fully withdraw by the February 18 deadline.

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam have been categorically critical of “Israel’s” expansionism.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the Lebanese officials reaffirmed Lebanon’s unified national position regarding Israel’s behavior.

The Lebanese leaders underscored the urgent need for “Israel’s” full withdrawal under international resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

They also reiterated Lebanon’s full commitment to the resolution while condemning “Israel’s” repeated breaches.

The statement highlighted the Lebanese army’s readiness to assume full security responsibilities along the internationally recognized borders, ensuring national sovereignty and the protection of southern residents.

In reference to the US-French joint statement of November 26, 2024, which outlined a phased “Israeli” withdrawal within 60 days, the Lebanese leaders condemned the failure to uphold its commitments.

The Lebanese leaders said they would appeal to the UN Security Council to enforce Resolution 1701 and compel “Israel’s” immediate withdrawal.

The statement concluded with a firm assertion of Lebanon’s sovereign rights and its determination to use all available means to ensure the withdrawal.

In related news on Tuesday, the United Nations’ Lebanon envoy and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] warned the “Israelis” in a joint statement that any delays in the withdrawal violate the UN resolution.

“Another delay in this process is not what we hoped would happen, not least because it continues a violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 [2006].”