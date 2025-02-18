Imam Khamenei Dismisses US Displacement Plan For Gaza As ‘Foolish, Futile’

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has dismissed the US-"Israeli" plan to displace Gazans as "foolish," saying it will fail just like their attempts to eliminate resistance in Gaza.

The Leader made the remarks in a meeting with Ziyad al-Nakhaleh, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

"These plans will lead nowhere. Those who vowed to eliminate resistance within a short time a year and a half ago, now receive their prisoners from small groups of resistance fighters in exchange for a big number of Palestinians."

Imam Khamenei praised the victory of Gaza's resistance over "Israel" and the US, describing it as magnificent.

He praised Palestinian leaders for uniting the resistance, standing firm in ceasefire talks, and making the region proud with Gazan resilience.

"This victory sets a new benchmark for resistance battles," he noted.

His Eminence commended the way resistance handled prisoner exchanges as a testament to its strength before global audiences.

"Currently, international public opinion is in favor of Palestine, and thus no plan can succeed without consent from Gaza's resistance and people," the Leader said.

Nakhaleh praised Iran's support, crediting it for Gaza's victory, while also thanking Imam Khamenei and late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

"The Palestinian resistance achieved major victories fighting the West despite unequal power balance for 18 months," Nakhaleh said.

He highlighted the unity among Palestinian and Lebanese groups on the battlefield and political levels as one of the factors influencing their success in Gaza.

"We will never forget our path of resistance, and we will continue this path as soldiers of the resistance," Nakhaleh noted.