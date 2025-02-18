Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

South Africa Open To Nuclear Cooperation With Iran And Russia Despite US Threats

South Africa Open To Nuclear Cooperation With Iran And Russia Despite US Threats
folder_openAfrica... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa could turn to either Iran or Russia to expand its civilian nuclear power capacity, says a senior government official.

South Africa, which operates Africa's only nuclear power plant, Koeberg, plans to add 2,500 megawatts of new capacity to tackle electricity outages.

However, Washington pressured the country after Trump accused Pretoria of ties with Iran without evidence.

In a statement of Tuesday, Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe dismissed the idea of excluding specific countries from the bidding process.

He said, “We can’t have a contract that says Iran or Russia must not bid, we can't have that condition.”

“If they are the best in terms of the offer on the table, we'll take any (country).”

South Africa maintains nuclear non-proliferation treaty and IAEA compliance in partnerships with Iran and Russia.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa signed into law legislation that lays the foundation for a competitive electricity market.

The Electricity Regulation Amendment Act aims to boost efficiency in South Africa's power sector through long-planned reforms.

Ramokgopa emphasized government's plan to grow nuclear capacity within the country's financial limits.

 

Iran south africa NuclearDeal DonadlTrump

Comments

  1. Related News
South Africa open to nuclear cooperation with Iran and Russia despite US threats

South Africa open to nuclear cooperation with Iran and Russia despite US threats

5 hours ago
Egypt’s Sisi: Gaza Must Be Rebuilt Without ‘Displacing Palestinians’

Egypt’s Sisi: Gaza Must Be Rebuilt Without ‘Displacing Palestinians’

7 days ago
Tension Erupts Between Egypt, US After Trump’s Threat; Sisi ‘May Postpone’ Washington Visit

Tension Erupts Between Egypt, US After Trump’s Threat; Sisi ‘May Postpone’ Washington Visit

7 days ago
War-torn Sudan to Form New Gov’t

War-torn Sudan to Form New Gov’t

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 18-02-2025 Hour: 07:13 Beirut Timing

whatshot