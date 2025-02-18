South Africa Open To Nuclear Cooperation With Iran And Russia Despite US Threats

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa could turn to either Iran or Russia to expand its civilian nuclear power capacity, says a senior government official.

South Africa, which operates Africa's only nuclear power plant, Koeberg, plans to add 2,500 megawatts of new capacity to tackle electricity outages.

However, Washington pressured the country after Trump accused Pretoria of ties with Iran without evidence.

In a statement of Tuesday, Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe dismissed the idea of excluding specific countries from the bidding process.

He said, “We can’t have a contract that says Iran or Russia must not bid, we can't have that condition.”

“If they are the best in terms of the offer on the table, we'll take any (country).”

South Africa maintains nuclear non-proliferation treaty and IAEA compliance in partnerships with Iran and Russia.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa signed into law legislation that lays the foundation for a competitive electricity market.

The Electricity Regulation Amendment Act aims to boost efficiency in South Africa's power sector through long-planned reforms.

Ramokgopa emphasized government's plan to grow nuclear capacity within the country's financial limits.