After Ceasefire, Gaza Children Still Impacted By ’Israeli’ Genocide: UNICEF

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says children in the Gaza Strip are continuing to suffer from a humanitarian crisis caused by "Israel's" genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory.

UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram made the statement after returning from a two-week visit to Gaza, where she spoke with many children amidst the destruction of their homes and harsh weather conditions.

"After 15 months of fear, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is seriously impacting children despite the end of violence," she said.

Ingram also noted that Gaza children still have little access to food and water, shelter, healthcare or even clothes.

The sheer scale of the needs is the biggest challenge currently facing relief organizations like UNICEF in the Gaza Strip, she added.

"Israel" unleashed its bloody onslaught in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.