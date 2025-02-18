Far-Right “Israeli” Minister: Trump’s Plan to Displace Gazans to Begin Soon

By Staff, Agencies

A far-right “Israeli” minister revealed that former US President Donald Trump's controversial plan to displace residents of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip is set to begin within weeks.

In an interview with “Israel's” Channel 12 News, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, known for his history of racist remarks against Palestinians, expressed his hope that the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza would commence shortly. He stated that preparations were already underway between his team and Trump's team.

Smotrich’s comments came just before US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to the occupying entity for meetings with “Israeli” leaders. Trump had previously announced at the White House, alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that the United States planned to take over Gaza and relocate its 2.4 million residents to neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt.

The proposal has sparked global condemnation, with Cairo and Amman strongly rejecting the scheme. In response, the Trump administration warned of consequences for Egypt and Jordan if they refused to accept the displaced Gazans.

Smotrich insisted that the relocation would start gradually but would eventually accelerate. He claimed that most Palestinians would choose to leave their homeland permanently, arguing that “the people of Gaza have nothing to look for in Gaza in the next 10-15 years.”

The plan has faced sharp criticism from the Arab Group at the United Nations, which labeled the displacement of Palestinians as a violation of international law, particularly Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949.

Trump’s proposal follows “Israel's” prolonged war on Gaza, which has resulted in the martyrdom of over 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, over the past 15 months.