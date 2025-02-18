IRG Enhances Battlefield Communications with Advanced Tactical Vehicles

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRG] has deployed two new types of advanced tactical communication vehicles, the Khatam 270 and Khatam 450, to enhance secure and efficient communications for its ground forces.

These vehicles provide encrypted, interference-resistant communication capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted command and control even in rugged terrains and extreme weather conditions.

The integration of these state-of-the-art vehicles represents a strategic upgrade for the IRG's grassroots-level units, which play a crucial role in Iran's military operations. The vehicles are designed to improve the effectiveness of smaller, mobile units operating in decentralized combat scenarios.

This advancement follows extensive research and operational trials conducted by Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics in collaboration with the IRG's communications division. It marks a significant step in Iran's ongoing military modernization efforts.

The deployment of these vehicles coincides with Iran's announcement of a domestically developed supersonic cruise missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers and the introduction of a new drone carrier ship to enhance surveillance and strike capabilities.

Iranian officials state that these developments are in response to evolving regional security threats, emphasizing that the nation's defense capabilities are calibrated to counter external challenges while safeguarding national security and regional influence.