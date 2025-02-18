“Israeli” Forces Intensify West Bank Raids, Injure and Detain Multiple Palestinians

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” forces carried out a series of raids in the northern occupied West Bank, injuring and abducting several Palestinians.

The attacks occurred in Tulkarm city, Nur Shams and Tulkarm refugee camps, and Qusra in Nablus governorate, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency.

During the raids, “Israeli” occupation forces bulldozed streets and destroyed infrastructure in Tulkarm, imposed a siege on the city's eastern neighborhood, and restricted residents’ movement.

They detained, interrogated and mistreated locals while forcing shop owners to shut down their businesses. In Tulkarm camp, “Israeli” soldiers burned homes, including that of martyr Wassim Anbar.

Eyewitnesses reported worsening conditions in the camp, with severe shortages of essential supplies, such as food, water and medicine. The “Israeli” forces targeted anyone attempting to leave or return to the camp, using live fire and drones for surveillance.

Similar oppressive measures were also observed in Nur Shams camp, with “Israeli” troops setting up a checkpoint on Nablus Street, detaining several Palestinians. In Qusra, forces fired tear gas, leading to multiple cases of suffocation, including among families who required medical attention.

In response, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa instructed officials to provide shelter and humanitarian aid to the displaced while emphasizing the need to rebuild destroyed infrastructure and bolster Palestinian resilience.

The military offensive on the northern West Bank began on January 21, under the pretext of targeting resistance fighters from the Jenin Battalion.

“Israel” has escalated violence in the West Bank since its genocidal war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, resulting in the martyrdom of at least 916 Palestinians, including 183 children, and over 7,000 injuries in the occupied West Bank.