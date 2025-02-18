“Israel” Defies Withdrawal Deadline, Maintains Troops in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” missed the February 18 deadline for withdrawing its forces from Lebanon, announcing its decision to maintain troops in five occupied “strategic” locations within Lebanese borders.

Under a ceasefire agreement reached with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah on November 27, “Israel” was supposed to withdraw from the occupied areas. However, after initially refusing to comply, the deadline was extended to February 18.

Despite the extension, “Israel” ordered its forces to remain in south Lebanon, defying the truce and ignoring Hezbollah’s warnings about violating the agreement.

“Israeli” military spokesperson Nadav Shoshani stated on Monday that the troops would stay in the Lebanese outposts “to 'defend' our residents and to make sure there’s no immediate threat.”

Hezbollah opened a support front for Palestinians in Gaza after “Israel” launched a genocidal war on the besieged territory on October 7, 2023.

In response, Hezbollah carried out numerous retaliatory operations on targets in the occupied lands.

“Israel” eventually agreed to a truce with Hezbollah after suffering heavy battlefield losses and failing to achieve its military objectives, despite killing over 4,000 people in Lebanon.