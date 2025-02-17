Hamas Praises African Leaders’ ‘Courageous’ Stance Against Gaza Onslaught

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas resistance movement has praised the “principled and courageous” position of African leaders concerning the "Israeli" onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, and their vehement opposition to the atrocious campaign against the Palestinians there.

During the 38th African Union Summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, African Union (AU) leaders issued a strong condemnation of "Israeli" atrocities in Gaza, urging member states to halt cooperation and normalization with the "Tel Aviv" entity.

"Israel" is committing genocide against the Palestinians and must be prosecuted internationally, the summit’s final statement read.

“We call for an end to cooperation and normalization with "Israel" until it ends its occupation and aggression against Palestine,” the communiqué pointed out.

The resistance praised the African Union for condemning the Gaza conflict and "Israel's" violations of international law.

The Gaza-based movement supported the communiqué condemning Palestinian genocide, urging international prosecution and cessation of cooperation with the occupying entity until it ends aggression.

Hamas sees African countries' stance as aligned with the continent's anti-colonial history, promoting freedom, justice, and self-determination.

The strong stance supports Palestinian resilience against "Israeli" crimes, sending a clear message to honor international obligations to stop aggression and prosecute criminal leaders.

Hamas urged African nations to boost pressure on "Israel," back Palestinians in global forums, and uphold their resolve for freedom and an independent state with al-Quds as the capital.