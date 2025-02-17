Hezbollah Condemns Attack On President’s Monument: An Act Of Sedition

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Hezbollah condemns the attack on the monument of the President of the Republic General Joseph Aoun in the Jarmaq -Aaichiyeh area, and considers this violation an act of sedition , especially at this sensitive time, when the country is preparing for a pivotal day represented by the "Israeli" withdrawal from the south.

This condemnable behavior strongly contradicts the values and principles that Hezbollah believes in and that were embodied by the Leader of the nation's martyrs, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and its approach and convictions.

Hezbollah condemns this act, which seeks to undermine the relationship with the President of the Republic, and calls for avoiding all suspicious attempts to destabilize internal stability.

18 Sha'ban 1446 AH