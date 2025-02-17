Pro-’Israel’ Extremist Mistakes ’Israeli’ Tourists For ‘Palestinians’, Opens Fire On Them In Miami

By Staff, Agencies

A pro-"Israel" extremist has shot two "Israeli" tourists in Miami Beach after he mistakenly took them for Palestinians.

Mordechai Brafman, 28, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder on Saturday after he shot at a car he thought it belonged to two Palestinians.

Brafman, driving, stopped in front of the victims' car, exited, and unprovokedly shot 17 times, striking both as they passed him, according to arrest documents.

According to the arrest documents, one victim was shot in the left shoulder while the other's left forearm was grazed by a bullet.

While in custody, Brafman said that as he was driving his truck, he saw what he described as two Palestinians and shot and killed both.

The two victims, a father and son who were visiting Miami from the "Israeli" occupied territories, took to social media to describe their accounts of the event.

In their X account, they also thanked “God” for saving their lives, chanted “long live 'Israel' ” and called for the death of all “Arabs.”

The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Florida) called for federal hate crime charges for Brafman.