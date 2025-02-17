Foreign Ministry: Iran to Attend Sayyed Nasrallah’s Funeral at High Level

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Iran will participate at a high level in the commemoration ceremony for the late leader of Lebanon’s resistance movement, Hezbollah, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“We will take part in this ceremony at a high level. It is a very important ceremony,” Baghaei stated during his weekly press conference on Monday.

A Hezbollah official revealed that delegations from 79 countries are expected to attend the ceremony for Sayyed Nasrallah and Executive Council chief Sayyed Hashim Safieddine on February 23.

Sheikh Ali Daher, the coordinator for the event, described it as “a day of commemoration for the leader of the oppressed against the arrogant, and the martyr of humanity against imperialism.”

Sayyed Nasrallah was assassinated during an "Israeli" bombardment of southern Beirut on September 27, 2024.

The attack, involving 85 tons of explosives, leveled six residential buildings in Dahiyeh following a week-long bombing campaign targeting areas from southern Lebanon to Beirut. Sayyed Safieddine was also assassinated in an "Israeli" strike in October 2024.

Baghaei mentioned that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Lebanese counterpart Youssef Rajji held “good” discussions regarding the cancellation of two civilian flights from Tehran to Beirut amid threats from the "Israeli" entity. The cancellations were reportedly ordered by the Lebanese Roads Minister under pressure from "Israel," which alleged that the flights were transferring funds to Hezbollah.

Baghaei emphasized Iran's commitment to resolving the issue through diplomatic channels and highlighted the longstanding ties between Iran and Lebanon. He expressed hope that both countries' interests would be prioritized in the final decision.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, Baghaei condemned a joint US-"Israeli" plan to forcibly relocate Palestinians, describing it as an attempt at ethnic cleansing. He announced that Iran has called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] to address the issue, emphasizing that "Israel" conducted a 15-month genocide with US and Western support but failed to displace the Palestinian population.

US President Donald Trump recently suggested resettling Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring Arab countries, sparking widespread condemnation. A ceasefire agreement between the "Israeli" regime and Hamas has been in place since January 19, following over 15 months of war that resulted in more than 48,260 deaths, primarily women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

Baghaei defended Yemen’s actions against the "Israeli" regime, framing them as measures to support Palestine. He rejected accusations against Yemen and identified "Israel’s" continued occupation and actions in Palestine as the root cause of the region’s instability.

He also addressed recent US-"Israeli" accusations against Iran's nuclear program, reaffirming its peaceful nature and Iran’s commitment to the Safeguards Agreement and the Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT]. Baghaei noted that Iran remains in contact with Russia and European countries on various international issues, including nuclear negotiations.