Report: TikTok Ban Linked to Suppression of Pro-Palestine Content

By Staff, Agencies

The US ban on TikTok was influenced by "Israel" to suppress pro-Palestine content following widespread opposition among American youths to the "Israeli" war on Gaza, according to an article citing congressional insiders.

While Congress cited “national security” concerns for the ban on the Chinese-owned app, journalist Ken Klippenstein argued that TikTok’s Chinese ownership was not the primary driver behind the legislation.

He noted that the bill gained momentum only after Hamas launched the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7, 2023, against "Israel," leading to a resurgence of anti-"Israel" sentiment on the platform.

Former Congressman Mike Gallagher revealed that bipartisan support for the ban grew as TikTok became a platform for anti-Semitic content after the October 7 events.

The article also pointed to "Israeli" officials and lobbyists who claimed that TikTok’s algorithm fueled American youth opposition to the "Israel"-Hamas war, attributing the backlash to a “foreign malign influence” rather than genuine outrage over "Israel’s" military actions in Gaza.

A memo from the US State Department noted that Emmanuel Nahshon, Deputy Director General for Public Diplomacy at "Israel’s" Foreign Ministry, blamed TikTok’s algorithm for turning young people against "Israel."

However, US officials warned that "Israel" faced significant reputational damage internationally due to its actions in Gaza.

Senator Mitt Romney linked his support for the TikTok ban to its role in amplifying pro-Palestinian content. The article concluded that Congress acted to suppress speech and protect "Israel," while the Biden administration used national security concerns as justification for the ban.

This development occurred amidst growing pro-Palestine protests across US college campuses, demanding an end to the US-backed war on Gaza that resulted in over 48,271 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children.

The conflict began after Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, in response to decades of "Israeli" aggression. A ceasefire between Hamas and "Israel" was reached after 15 months of conflict, with "Israel" failing to achieve its wartime objectives.