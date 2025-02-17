Please Wait...

’Israeli’ Airstrike Kills Civilian In South Lebanon In New Violation Of Ceasefire

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An "Israeli" airstrike on a car in Sidon, a coastal city in southern Lebanon, killed one civilian and injured three others.

Official Lebanese sources reported the development on Monday, identifying the target as an alleged official with the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas.

However, initial reports from Lebanese authorities indicate that the attack caused human losses only among civilians.

Citing a “security source,” "Israeli" Army Radio also claimed the target was a Hamas official in Lebanon.

The "Israeli" military, though, has not provided any further details on the specific individual, who was purportedly targeted.

A Lebanese security source confirmed the incident, noting that the airstrike took place near the sea in Sidon.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement condemned the attack, calling it a violation of Lebanese sovereignty and an escalation of the "Israeli" entity’s aggressive military actions against the country.

The "Israeli" attack has raised further concerns over escalating tensions between the entity, Lebanon, and Palestinian factions operating in the region.

In addition, such strikes often result in civilian casualties, drawing widespread international condemnation.

The Lebanese government and human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized "Tel Aviv's" incendiary tactics, claiming they violate international law by targeting non-combatants.

The drone attack on the vehicle in southern Lebanon claimed three civilian lives and injured four women, prompting attack on Sidon two days later.

 

