US Bomber Squadron Flies Over Mediterranean as Heavy Bombs Arrive for ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

A squadron of six US Air Force bombers was spotted flying over the Mediterranean Sea, according to data from a live global flight tracker.

The squadron includes two Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, which are long-range, subsonic strategic bombers, and four Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft designed for midair refueling.

The aircraft departed from the Royal Air Force Mildenhall base in England on Monday, reaching the Mediterranean near Southern Europe and North Africa, possibly en route to West Asia.

This military movement follows the recent delivery of 1,800 heavy MK-84 bombs to the "Israeli" entity. These bombs, originally withheld in May 2024 by the Biden administration due to concerns over their use in densely populated Gaza, were cleared for delivery after President Donald Trump lifted the ban. The bombs are unguided and weigh 2,000 pounds [900 kilograms] each.

The bombers' flight comes after over 15 months of "Israeli" aggression against the Gaza Strip, which began with a devastating attack on October 7, 2023, in retaliation for the Palestinian Hamas group's Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.

The violence resulted in the deaths of over 48,000 Palestinians, with the "Israeli" entity ultimately agreeing to a ceasefire on January 19, 2024, having failed to achieve its military objectives.

Throughout the conflict, the US expedited its military aid to the "Israeli" entity, facilitating the delivery of over 76,000 tons of military equipment, much of which was supplied by the US, thereby enabling and supporting the regime's actions against Palestinians.