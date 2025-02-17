Trump: Europe Can Buy US Weapons for Ukraine, Questions NATO Threat Narrative

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump stated that European nations are free to purchase American-made weapons to supply Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference in Florida, Trump affirmed his approval for such transactions but challenged the narrative that Russia poses a military threat to NATO.

He expressed skepticism about Moscow's intentions, contradicting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his European allies who argue for continued military support to bolster Ukraine's position in potential peace negotiations.

Trump is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia soon to discuss potential peace agreements. This approach has drawn criticism from Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several EU officials, who oppose pursuing a truce through compromise. They advocate for continued support for Kiev to bolster its stance before entering any peace talks.

During a press conference in Florida on Sunday, Trump was asked whether he would allow European nations to buy US arms for Ukraine. He responded simply, “yeah.” However, he questioned the justification for supporting Ukraine, expressing skepticism about claims that Russia intends to attack NATO. Moscow has consistently denied having aggressive intentions towards the US-led alliance, which it views as a security threat.

Trump also disputed media reports suggesting that US Vice President J.D. Vance threatened military action against Russia if it refused a peace deal. The Wall Street Journal interpreted Vance’s comments before the Munich Security Conference [MSC] as implying such a threat.

In response, Vance’s communications director, William Martin, labeled the report as “pure fake news” and provided a transcript showing that Vance acknowledged Trump’s military options without detailing specific actions.

During the MSC, Vance criticized the EU and UK for stifling dissent, arguing that this undermines democracy. He warned that European allies risk losing US support if they continue to ignore domestic concerns. Vance pointed out that agreeing to increase defense spending at Washington’s request does not necessarily validate their political systems.

Moscow has cited NATO's expansion in Europe since the 1990s as a driving factor behind ongoing hostilities. Unlike former President Joe Biden, who dismissed these concerns as cover for alleged Russian imperial ambitions, Trump appears to take them seriously.